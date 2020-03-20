Keeping himself busy with workouts and school has never been an issue for Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone.
But the last week has made that routine a challenge with school closures and activities on hiatus as efforts have been made to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“I was doing 7 on 7s until all of this happened, so I had been pretty busy doing that stuff, so I had been competing a little bit,” Fidone said. “But, yeah, it’s weird. It makes me feel like I’m lazy or not doing something. But we’ve just kind of got to get used to that.”
The 6-foot-5, 218-pound Fidone, a four-star recruit and one of the most sought after tight ends in the country, narrowed his list of preferred schools to six in a tweet Monday. The final list includes Iowa, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan and LSU.
Many factors went into deciding on those schools, but most significant is the relationships Fidone forged over the last few months with coaches at those schools.
“The biggest thing that my family and I had been talking about was having the relationships that I do with all the coaches,” Fidone said. “How I’ll be used and how they used their tight ends in the past or how they’re planning to use me.”
Part of the appeal with Fidone is his versatility. He can run. He can block. He can catch. He had an impressive performance at the National Combine in San Antonio and was subsequently selected to participate in the 2021 All-American Bowl, the second straight year Lewis Central will be represented in the game that features the best prep talent in the county.
“I’m definitely more of a hybrid-type tight end,” Fidone said. “I’ll do whatever I need to do, wherever I go, but I can get down the line. I can block. I can do all that stuff, but I’m stronger in other areas, catching the ball, being a receiver and stuff like that.
“Camps like that help because some schools have the offense where you don’t throw the ball all the time. That’s kind of how we were. We didn’t throw the ball that much. We relied a lot on our running game, so when you got the ball, you had to make the most of it. I think I did that last year. I had (576) yards and 39 catches. You’ve got to learn how to make plays after the catch, but those camps definitely help you showcase your abilities.”
Fidone initially had thoughts of making a college decision prior to the start of his senior year in the fall, but given the COVID-19 concerns and the uncertainty of when school classes and activities will resume, he has no specific timeframe for a decision.
“I’m enjoying the process and letting that take care of itself,” he said. “Just going day by day with it.”
