RED OAK — Lewis Central had three conference champions at Saturday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference wrestling meet.
L.C.’s Taber Dominguez (126 pounds), Brian Paul (132) and Tanner Higgins (145) left Saturday’s meet as Hawk-10 champs.
Creston/Orient Macksburg won the team title with 199.5 points. Lewis Central was third (182), Glenwood was sixth (156.5) and St. Albert 10th (35).
Dominguez earned a 4-2 decision over Red Oak’s Dawson Bond in the 126-pound championship match. Paul earned a 3-1 sudden victory in the 132-pound final over Creston/OM’s Garon Wurster. Higgins pinned Creston/OM’s Keaton Street in 2 minutes, 54 seconds in the 145-pound final.
St. Albert’s best results Saturday came from Cael McLaren (fourth, 170 pounds), Zachary Williams (fifth, 106) and Ben O’Nell (sixth, 195).
Team scores
1, Creston/Orient Macksburg 199.5; 2, Atlantic 185; 3, Lewis Central 182; 4, Red Oak 178; 5, Harlan 160.5; 6, Glenwood 156.5; 7, Carroll Kuemper 126.5; 8, Clarinda 94; 9, Denison-Schleswig 59; 10, St. Albert 35; Shenandoah 31.
Conference champions
106: Easton O’Brien, Atlantic. 113: Aybren Moore, Atlantic. 120: Johnathon Erp, Red Oak. 126: Taber Dominguez, Lewis Central. 132: Brian Paul, Lewis Central. 138: Shea Parkis, Carroll Kuemper. 145: Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central. 152: Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic. 160: Justin McCunn, Red Oak. 170: Carter Bendorf, Harlan. 182: Jackson Kinsella, Crestom/OM. 195: Sam Chapman, Creston/OM. 220: Crew Howard, Clarinda. 285: Cale Roller, Atlantic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.