ATLANTIC — St. Albert scored four runs over the final three innings to break a tie game Monday on its way to a 10-6 victory over Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Atlantic.
Brett Klussman led the way for the Falcons with four RBIs and a pair of doubles. Cy Patterson added three RBIs and a double, and Isaac Sherrill picked up the win on the mound.
“It was pretty tight there for a while,” St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said. “Their pitcher was getting us out. It was Cy that started a rally with an RBI double, and that got the team rolling. It’s kind of contagious with this group of kids. Once somebody gets going, they follow.”
Now 7-0, the Falcons will look to stay perfect tonight when they play host to Denison-Schleswig.
St. Albert (7-0) 301 212 1 – 10 15 5
Atlantic (1-3) 104 100 0 – 6 4 1
W: Isaac Sherrill. L: Brody O’Brien.
2B: SA, Jeff Miller, Cy Patterson, Brett Klussman 2.
Harlan 2,
Denison-Schleswig 0
HARLAN -- Alex Monson and Joey Moser combined to throw a no-hitter for Harlan Monday in a 2-0 win over Denison-Schleswig.
Monson threw the first six innings before Moser relieved him in the seventh. The pair combined for two walks and four strikeouts. Moser also helped himself at the plate with an RBI.
Denison-Schleswig 000 000 0 -- 0 0 1
Harlan 002 000 0 -- 2 5 1
W: Alex Monson. L: Evan Turin. S: Joey Moser.
