Behind two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Abraham Lincoln snatched victory over Thomas Jefferson, defeating their cross-town rival 19-18.
“We did some good things,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said. “I thought we had the opportunity to make some plays ourselves. They went for that two-point conversion, and we made the play that mattered the most.”
Trailing 12-6, The Lynx began their comeback, scoring at the 10:10 mark, then again with 3:25 remaining. Starting at the T.J. 39-yard line, Johnny Podraza of A.L. broke off a 33 yard run to give the Lynx first and goal.
“I saw a hole, ran as hard as I could, and just went for it,” Podraza said.
After the big run, it looked as if T.J. would make another stand at the goal-line. That was, until Lennx Brown connected with Cade Nelson in the end zone to give A.L. the lead.
T.J. didn’t go away though, converting two-fourth down’s in their own territory. Then, on third and 10 with less than 40 seconds to go, Austin Schubert found Qur’an Owens downfield. Owens did the rest, winning the jump ball and scampering 40 yards to make the score 19-18.
With the game on the line, T.J. went for the two-point conversion, and the win. As both team’s had done most of the night, the defense stepped up again, this time for A.L., stuffing the conversion short of the end-zone.
“Our kids played hard,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “We told our kids, the important thing was they play hard, and when they walked off the field in the end, they had given everything they had.”
Thomas Jefferson senior Jermaine Green took over the first half against rival Abraham Lincoln. Green had 10 rushing attempts for 66 yards, picked off a pass and even showed off his arm with a 34 yard halfback pass. Green scored twice on runs of 1 and 10 yards.
“He’s our leader,” Anderson said. “We rely on him for a lot of stuff. He’s been playing injured since game one. He’s been a warrior this year.”
Green connected with Owens late in the first half to set up T.J.’s second score. Austin Schubert later scrambled four yards to the one-yard line, and Green capped off the drive with 1.9 seconds remaining in the first half.
The drive started at T.J.’s 47-yard line after Green intercepted a pass from Abraham Lincoln quarterback Lennx Brown. T.J. drove 53 yards in 29 seconds on just four plays.
Greene finished the night over 100 yards on 18 carries. Owens added 100 yards receiving on four catches. For A.L., Brown led the offense with 163 yards through the air, and 93 on the ground. Podraza added 50 rushing yards on 11 carries.
A.L. (2-6) 0 6 0 13
T.J. (3-5) 0 12 0 6
Scoring summary
AL: Lennx Brown 12 run (kick failed)
TJ: Jermaine Green 10 run (kick failed)
TJ: Green 1 run (run failed)
AL: Johnny Podraza 1 run (run failed)
AL: Cade Nelson 5 pass from Brown (Miguel Rodriguez kick)
TJ: Qur’an Owens 40 pass from Austin Schubert (run failed)
A.L. stats
Rushing, Brown, 19-93, Podraza 11-50
Passing, Brown, 10-16-163
Receiving, Nicholas Garner, 3-71, Lucas Spanjer 2-50, Chase Riche, 3-26
T.J. stats
Rushing, Green, 18-109, JJ Johanns, 9-73
Passing, Austin Schubert, 5-13-71
Receiving, Owens, 4-100
