Never in doubt, Lewis Central (28-6), No. 6 in Class 4-A, swept Harlan Tuesday to advance to the Region 2 final.
The only team standing in the way of a state tournament berth for L.C. is a date with Glenwood on Monday.
“I thought our team really did a nice job of executing the game plan that we had drawn up,” Lewis Central coach Mike Bond said. “I gotta give kudos to our middle’s, they really closed the block all night long.
“Our left and right side set the block in a really nice position from what we talked about on the scouting report, and middles did a great job of closing. I thought early on the difference was serving and blocking on our side.”
Most of that tough serving in the first set was thanks to Delaney Esterling. The L.C. senior had four aces in the first set against Harlan, and finished the night with five aces overall. Esterling also added eight kills and one block.
“I think everyone played together, and everything sort of clicked tonight,” Esterling said. “Everyone was digging balls, setters were doing good, blocks were good. Everything just flowed nicely. Our blocking (stood out). We really worked on that in practice this week. Getting our blocks up, not being late so the defense can do what they need to do.”
Megan Witte led the offense for Lewis Central, finishing the night with 18 kills. Madisyn Havermann chipped in with seven kills, while Natalie Driver had 23 set assists and 11 digs. Rachel Cushing led the defense with 23 digs.
“I think we came out and played pretty hard the first two sets,” Witte said. “We were intense from the get-go. We were being really aggressive on defense. I think that’s what got us ahead in the beginning and carried us over to the end.”
Witte had a big second set for the Titans, collecting six kills early as L.C. built a 12-4 lead. The strong serving and solid net play continued the rest of the way for Lewis Central, as the Titans finished off Harlan 25-14 and 25-19.
“We work on having a tough serve, keep them (opponent) out of system,” Bond said. “Aces will just kind of happen. We don’t go for aces. We want to have good solid serves.”
Lewis Central defeated Glenwood in three sets on Oct. 15th. The pair will meet again with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
L.C. (28-6) 25 25 25
Harlan (12-27) 17 14 19
L.C. stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Megan Witte (18-1-3), Delaney Esterling (8-5-1), Madisyn Havermann (7-0-0) Natalie Driver (23 set assists, 11 digs), Rachel Cushing (23 digs)
