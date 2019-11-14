A trio of Lewis Central student-athletes is among a local group who on Wednesday signed national letters of intent.
L.C.’s Megan Witte made it official, signing with Northern Iowa. Classmates Grace Guidry and Bella Smith also signed with their respective colleges for soccer. Guidry will play at Iowa State and Smith at Drake.
Witte last week wrapped up an impressive four-year volleyball career for the Titans. The 6-foot-1 standout tallied 484 kills, which was the second-highest total in Class 4-A. L.C. finished 28-7 on the year.
She committed to UNI in March, the only school that recruited her to play volleyball. She garnered some interest from other schools for basketball, but she chose to pursue Division I volleyball.
“This whole time I’ve been excited, and now we’re one step closer to being a Panther,” Witte said. “I’m pretty pumped. It’s a good feeling to have it be official now.
“The people there are amazing. I could feel the support as soon as I got there.”
Guidry originally committed to Iowa State in 2017 after a stellar freshman campaign at Lewis Central that saw the Titans claim a second straight state championship. She also played for L.C. as a sophomore before electing to play at the Development Academy her junior year. That decision allowed her to focus on soccer year round instead of only in the spring while playing the highest level of competition.
She was thrilled to finally officially sign with the Cyclones Wednesday.
“Before my freshman year, I went to their summer camp with a friend, and we just did it for fun,” Guidry said. “Our clubs were pushing us to go to camps. I really like the atmosphere and all the girls that I played with. I went on a few visits to Iowa State and a few more schools. (Iowa State) was the school that felt most like home to me. It had a small-town feel, and the people were awesome.
“I have been waiting so long, and now that it’s finally here, it feels so surreal, and I’m so excited.”
Smith played for L.C. her first two years at the school before also joining the Development Academy. She committed to Drake in the spring and is anxious to play at the collegiate level.
“I really like the coaches,” Smith said. “The size and location of the school was great, as were the competitive athletics and academics.
“I knew (they play) in a competitive conference, and I figured it would be a good fit for me. I look forward to being a part of the team. It’s a great environment. Hopefully we can be successful there.”
Also on Wednesday, St. Albert’s Ellerie Tarbox signed to play soccer at Missouri Western State University. Tarbox tallied 24 goals last spring as a junior as St. Albert finished 14-8 and qualified for the state soccer tournament.
At Iowa Western, eight athletes signed with Division I schools Wednesday. The Reiver baseball team had three signees with Braedyn McLaughlin (Wichita State), Jared Simpson (Missouri) and Cooper Bowman (Louisville).
Solape Amusan of the women’s basketball team signed with Illinois.
In volleyball, Genesis Sheridan inked with Colorado State and Kortlyn Henderson with Houston.
And the men’s golf team had Cade McCallum sign with Creighton and Adam Van Raden with Austin Peay.
Area signees
Lewis Central
Soccer: Grace Guidry, Iowa State; Bella Smith, Drake
Volleyball: Megan Witte, Northern Iowa
St. Albert
Soccer: Ellerie Tarbox, Missouri Western State
Underwood
Softball: Logan Joens, College of St. Mary
Iowa Western
Golf: Cade McCallum, Creighton University; Adam Van Raden, Austin Peay University
Volleyball: Genesis Sheridan, Colorado State; Kortlyn Henderson, Houston
Women’s basketball: Solape Amusan, Illinois
Baseball: Braedyn McLaughlin, Wichita State; Jared Simpson, Missouri; Cooper Bowman, Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.