Lewis Central improved to 5-1 on the season with a win over Glenwood. The Rams fell to 5-3.
Despite missing senior Logan Lones and junior Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central spread the offense around. Nine L.C. players accounted for points on the stat sheet.
“Just really proud of the kids,” Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said. “We had some guys step up and make some plays. Some were put in positions that they hadn’t been in all year, and I thought they responded very well.”
Senior Noah Rigatuso led the offense for Lewis Central with 19 points. Cole Drummond chipped in with nine points and Brady Miller added eight.
“Noah played really well, and I thought we got good contributions from a lot of guys,” Miller said. “I’d like to see us close the game out at the free throw line. That’s something that will come back to get us at some point if we don’t shore that up.
“Really happy with how we played defensively. I thought we made it hard for them all night on the defensive end, and I thought we rebounded the ball pretty well too. Just really proud of the guys.”
Zach Carr led all scorers with his 22 points for Glenwood. Ryan Blum had 10 points, while John Palmer had nine and Ben Hughes eight.
Lewis Central (5-1) 12 18 11 21—62
Glenwood (5-3) 12 17 13 15—57
LC: Cole Drummond 9, Dylan Carroll 2, Jonah Pomerenke 5, Easton Dermody 6, Nick Miller 5, Noah Rigatuso 19, Brady Miller 8, Jake Duffey 6, Grant Brehmer 2
G: John Palmer 9, Zach Carr 22, Silas Bales 2, Nate Hughes 6, Ben Hughes 8, Ryan Blum 10
