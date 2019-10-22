Lewis Central swept Shenandoah Monday in its final regular season match of the season.
The Titans finished the regular season 27-6 and 9-1 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, finishing in a three-way tie with Red Oak and Carroll Kuemper for the conference title.
Megan Witte had a productive night with 15 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Rachcel Cushing had 11 digs and Natalie Driver had 15 assists.
Lewis Central will next be in action for Class 4-A postseason play. The Titans will play host to the Harlan-ADM winner on Oct. 29.
Shenandoah (14-16, 1-9) 8 17 9
Lewis Central (27-6, 9-1) 25 25 25
L.C. stats (kills-aces-block): Megan Witte 15-1-2, Delaney Esterling 6-2-1, Natalie Driver 1-1-1, Rachel Cushing 0-1-0, Macy Mulder 1-0-0, Madisyn Havermann 2-2-2, Lauren Payne 1-0-1, Presley Rodenburg 2-2-2, Maddie Bergman 1-0-1, Grace Ruzicika 1-0-0. Digs: Cushing 12, Witte 11, Mulder 7, Karly Brown 6. Assists: Driver 15, Brown 5.
