What look liked a for-sure blowout, turned into what you would expect on a Friday night city game between Lewis Central and St. Albert.
Lewis Central won 72-66 and improved to 3-0 on the season. St. Albert fell to 0-3.
“It’s a city game; no lead is ever safe,” Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said. “I thought we had some guys make some big free throws down the stretch, Cole (Drummond) was really big at the foul line. Hats off to St. Albert. I thought they played really hard. It was a great city game, we feel fortunate to come out on top.”
The Titans busted out with 24 points in the first quarter and led 34-18 at the half.
St. Albert then exploded for 29 points in the third quarter. Both teams settled into the game in the fourth, and L.C. sealed the game from the free throw line.
“Unbelievable Friday night city game; doesn’t get any better than that,” St. Albert coach Larry Peterson said. “I’m just really proud of the boys. We could’ve folded it up there in the first half. We mixed up some things in the third quarter and they just came out and really got after it.”
Senior Cole Drummond showed his poise late in the fourth quarter, sinking free throw after free throw to seal the game for Lewis Central. Drummond finished with 16 points and three rebounds on the night.
Logan Jones led all scorers with 26 points to go along with his five rebounds. Noah Rigatuso scored 10 points and Easton Dermody added nine.
Sam Rallis had a big second half and led the scoring for St. Albert with 19 points. Connor Cerny scored 15 points and grabbed two rebounds. Aiden Antisdel added 12 points and Isaac Sherrill had six.
“They just decided they weren’t going to go out without a fight and they came out swinging,” Peterson said.
L.C. (3-0) 24 10 18 20 — 72
SA (0-3) 9 9 29 19 — 66
LC: Logan Jones 26, Cole Drummond 16, Noah Rigatuso 10, Easton Dermody 9, Brady Miller 4, Thomas Fidone 3, Nick Miller 3
SA: Sam Rallis 19, Connor Cerny 15, Aiden Antisdel 12, Isaac Sherrill 6, Lance Wright 4, Ryan Hughes 4, Cy Patterson 3, Greg Fagan 2
L.C. girls 65, St. Albert 48
Lewis Central improved to 3-1 overall with a 65-48 win over St. Albert. Senior Megan Witte led the offense with 19 points, while Delaney Esterling and Hadley Hill had 13 apiece. St. Albert slipped to 2-3 on the season.
“It’s a city game so anything can happen,” Hill said. “It just came down to the hustle and who wanted it more. We knew we wanted to press and keep the energy up, up and down the court.”
Hill made four 3-pointers on the night for Lewis Central.
“I’ve been working on my 3s all summer, so I’m glad to see it’s paying off,” Hill said.
Lewis Central started strong, kept the pressure on and won a hard-fought game.
“We came into the game wanting to press and wanting to make it an up-and-down game,” L.C. coach Derek Archer said. “We made enough plays and hit some shots. We know other teams are going to come in and focus on trying to take away Megan and Delaney inside, so those girls hitting shots is nice to see for us.”
Esterling and Witte led the way for Lewis Central in the first half with seven points apiece. Hill and Grace Ruzicka both hit two 3-pointers and finished the half with six points. Witte and Esterling took control of the second half, trading assists and buckets.
“They play really well together,” Archer said. “They’ve been playing a long time with each other and you can see the chemistry they have. I think we’re doing a lot better job of looking to our posts from all areas of the floor.”
Allie Petry led the offense for St. Albert in the first half with nine points. Isabel Pershing scored five points and Lauren Williams added four.
Pershing finished the night with 18 points, Petry had 13 and Keely Socha added five.
L.C. (3-1) 12 19 16 18 — 65
SA (2-3) 10 10 12 16 — 48
LC: Megan Witte 19, Hadley Hill 13, Delaney Esterling 13, Grace Ruzicka 9, McKenna Pettepier 5, Jayden Cross 3, Adrian Okerbloom 2, Taylor Elam 1
SA: Isabel Pershing 18, Allie Petry 13, Keely Socha 5, Lauren Williams 4, Veronica Svajgl 3, Landry Miller 3, Jordyn Blaha 2
