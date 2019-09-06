CARROLL — Lewis Central won four events at Thursday’s dual at Carroll but fell just short in the final team results, falling 92-78.
L.C. features 13 new swimmers in its lineup this fall, and their performance in their debut left Coach Bruce Schomburg anxious to see what they can do this season.
“We came on at the end and won three of the last four events,” he said. “We’ve got 22 girls out and nine returning. We’ve got to get some work done. But for the first meet, it didn’t look too bad.
“(Carroll) got off to a fast start and won some close events.”
Aubrey Bach had one individual win on the night (200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 6.35 seconds) and helped the 400 freestyle relay team that also featured Isabella Milone, Elaine Morgan and Kylee Brown claim the top prize with a time of 4:04.28. Brown added an individual victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.74) and Kylie Collins won the 100 backstroke (1:03.74).
Team result: Carroll 92, Lewis Central 78
Lewis Central results:
200-yard medley relay: 2, (Isabella Milone, Kylee Brown, Kylie Collins, Waren Graeve) 2:00.25.
200-yard freestyle: 1, Aubrey Bach 2:06.35; 4, Sydney Clair 2:28.53.
200-yard individual medley: 2, Brown 2:26.39; 5, Hannah Steinmetz 2:41.08; 6, Abby Hoss 2:47.46.
50 freestyle: 2, Graeve 25.66; 5, Emma Hughes 31.53; 6, Bre Epperson 32.53.
100 butterfly: 2, Kylie Collins 1:08.75; 4, Elaine Morgan 1:11.41.
100 freestyle: 2, Bach 57.13; 3, Graeve 59.01; 5, Clair 1:07.65
500 freestyle: 2, Morgan 5:57.08; 3, Steinmetz 6:23.48; 5, Hughes 6:52.01
200 freestyle relay: 2, (Collins, Graeve, Bach, Morgan) 1:48.08.
100 backstroke: 1, Collins 1:03.74; 2, Milone 1:07.94; 6, Epperson 1:32.46.
100 breaststroke: 1, Brown 1:14.25; 5, Taylor French 1:33.47; 6, Claire Kretschmer 1:35.77.
400 freestyle relay: 1, (Milone, Morgan, Bach, Brown) 4:04.28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.