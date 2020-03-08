Lewis Central made history this week when it became the first Titan team to make a girls basketball state championship.
However, they couldn’t finish the job. Sixth-seeded Lewis Central fell to top-seeded North Scott, 49-35, with the title on the line Saturday.
Despite the loss, the Titans know they accomplished something special.
“Tonight really can’t take away from what this week has been,” Lewis Central head coach Derek Archer said. “… I told them in the locker room after the game, ‘You’ve done things this year that nobody will ever be able to take away from you.’ Obviously, we’d like to win that last one, but we’re going to focus on the things we did to make history for our school.”
After downing No. 3 Ballard and upsetting No. 2 Glenwood en route to the title game, Lewis Central inched closer toward a state title early against North Scott.
The Titans trailed by just one at the end of the first quarter before the Lancers broke it open in the second.
North Scott started the second quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 28-15 lead into the break.
But Lewis Central battled back.
The Titans utilized a full-court press to begin the third quarter, and it worked. Lewis Central forced 11 turnovers in the game, but the ones in the third meant the most.
“You just can’t hesitate on [the press],” North Scott head coach T.J. Case said. “You’ve got to make the reads right away, and if you don’t make the reads right away, they’re athletic enough to make some steals. They got some run going there.”
Lewis Central eventually cut the Lancer lead to five, but Samantha Scott drained back-to-back 3-pointers toward the end of the quarter to push North Scott’s lead back to double digits as the buzzer sounded.
The Lancers then took care of business in the final frame, capping off an undefeated season with their second state title in a row.
The Titans received solid performances from senior Delaney Esterling and junior McKenna Pettepier, who both dropped eight points. Seniors Hadley Hill and Megan Witte added seven apiece as well.
North Scott was led by seniors Grace Boffeli and Presley Case.
Boffeli posted 21 points and 17 rebounds with nine offensive boards. Case put up 14 points and knocked down three triples.
“We knew what we were going to have to deal with heading into it,” Hill said. “[Boffeli’s] a big girl — very strong and very athletic. We knew we were going have a little bit of a challenge with her, so we put our bigs on her and tried our hardest. But she’s a really good player.”
Although the final game ended with a loss, the Lewis Central squad enjoyed its experience in Des Moines.
Esterling said the team visited an alpaca farm and went shopping at the mall on its off days in between its first two tournament victories.
Throw in the fact that the Titans did something no other team has done in Lewis Central history, and it will certainly be a memorable week.
“Coach Archer said when we bring our kids back to Lewis Central, we’re going to see ‘State Runner-up’ with our names on it,” Esterling said. “It means a lot, and I know that everyone is going to know that it was us.”
Now, Lewis Central’s focus turns to building.
The Titans have reached the state tournament four times in the last five years, including this season’s championship appearance.
They want to keep that string of success going.
“All of our younger girls, they got to experience this, too,” Archer said. “They got to experience this week. I think that’s huge for our program. I think we had a lot of younger girls in the crowd tonight that got to be a part of all of this as well. Hopefully, this is one of those years where this is a program-building year, and we can come back strong in the years to come.”
Lewis Central (21-6) 6 9 13 7 -- 35
North Scott (26-0) 7 21 11 10 -- 49
LC: Hadley Hill 7, McKenna Paulsen 2, McKenna Pettepier 8, Megan Witte 7, Delaney Esterling 8, Grace Ruzicka 3.
NS: Presley Case 14, Brooke Kilburg 5, Samantha Scott 9, Grace Boffeli 21.
