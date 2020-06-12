First-year Lewis Central baseball coach Jim Waters has been around the game his whole life, but this year is certainly different.
Rewind several weeks prior and it didn’t seem like there would be a high school baseball season in Iowa. As we now know with COVID-19, things change fast.
“Surprised would be the word. I didn’t think we would play with everything that was going on,” Waters said. “Weekly, everything was changing and it seemed like things were getting worse, not better, so I’m surprised by it.”
The new word is excited, especially for the Lewis Central seniors.
For them, this year is about building off of last season when the Titans went 23-14 overall, 13-1 in Hawkeye 10 Conference and advanced to Class 4A Substate 8 semifinal.
With that and the idea of not having a season in the rearview mirror, the players have adopted a new emotion.
“Anxious,” Waters said. ”We have an hour before practice that kids can voluntarily come and work on extra things and we get 100% participation, so obviously the kids have been pretty excited to get out there. They’re obviously pretty anxious for that first game to take place and get the season going.”
And anxious they should be.
Of three Titans that hit over .400 last season, Lewis Central returns senior Bryson Sharon (.419 batting average in 2019) and junior Jonah Pomrenke (.417).
Also back is senior Jordan Wardlow, who hit .301, hit a team-high eight home runs and tied Pomrenke with the team lead in RBI with 29.
“The kid (Wardlow) swings a Divison I bat from the left side of the plate. He has Division I power, it’s just a matter of how disciplined he’s going to be at the plate. That’s what’s going to determine how many home runs he’s going to hit, he’s that kind of a threat.”
Sharon, a senior, also pitches, last season posting a 4-1 record in six starts with a 2.23 ERA. Easton Dermody was 4-2 3.68 ERA and JC Dermody was 4-1, 1.56 ERA.
The bottom line is L.C. has arms.
“From a pitching standpoint, we’ll start at the top. Easton Dermody is going to be very strong, along with Bryson Sharon. We look for Tyler Huttmann to come in and close games out. He’s got a little funky, sidewinding action,” Waters said. “We have Jordan Wardlow on the hill, he’s shown to have a really strong arm. We have JC Dermody, who can hit his spots pretty well and is a sneaky fast pitcher. Guys who have come on recently are Nolan Miller, Aron Harrington and Cael Malskeit.”
Given this year’s unique challenges, Waters has been encouraged by the spirit he’s seen from his squad.
“My philosophy has always been, practice should be more difficult than the actual contest. That’s what we’ve installed at Lewis Central, we have some pretty rigorous practices,” Waters said. “If that all works out, the games should be a little easier than practice and should lead to good things.”
