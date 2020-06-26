Lewis Central won for the second straight night to pull its record to .500 with a 15-10 home victory over Abraham Lincoln on Friday.
The Titans overcame an early four-run deficit after the top of the first inning and scored a season-high 15 runs thanks in large part to an eight-run bottom of the sixth inning.
In the circle, Megan Gittins struck out four and earned the win for the Titans, while Holly Hansen was tagged with the loss for A.L., pitching in her sixth game this week.
“We’ve talked a lot this year about being mentally tough, coming back from mistakes and coming back from the other team scoring,” Lewis Central head coach Hannah Cole said. “We really dug deep after that first inning and said, OK, we can’t let that get to us, we’ve got to play our own game and that’s exactly what they did. They didn’t roll over, stayed mentally strong and came up with an eight-run sixth inning, which is amazing. They really rallied together.”
Taylor Elam had a double, a pair of singles and four RBIs for Lewis Central, Haley Bach had a double and three walks, Gittins had a pair of singles and three RBIs. Maddie Howard and Paige Rodewald both had two singles and combined for three RBIs.
A.L.’s Emma O’Neal hit her first career home run, Syd McCorckle had three hits and Alexis Carrithers went 4-for-4.
“We are playing hard, but need to make the plays we have to make and cut down on the mental mistakes, but I cannot question their heart and grit,” A.L. head coach Ryan Koch said.
Lewis Central will host Sioux City East today at 2:15 p.m., while A.L. is off until Tuesday when they will host a doubleheader against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.
Abraham Lincoln (2-7) 400 103 2—10 13 4
Lewis Central (3-3) 320 008 0—15 12 4
W: Megan Gittins L: Holly Hansen
