In a battle of resumes, who wins?
In one corner is a program that has claimed three state championships in the last four years. With the return of two Division I recruits, a fourth title in five years was the goal for what was supposed to be the 2020 season.
In the other corner stands a program coming off its first state title in program history. It features a senior class that has won 36 matches in 41 tries over the last two years and has scored 195 goals combined over the last three years while conceding only 29. A second consecutive championship was a realistic expectation for 2020.
Meet the Lewis Central girls and boys soccer teams, respectively.
The Titans have new standards of success for both programs.
The girls have qualified for four consecutive state tournaments. This spring, Iowa State recruit Grace Guidry and Drake recruit Bella Smith, both seniors, were expected to re-join the roster after not playing for L.C. in 2019. They helped the Titans win state titles in both 2017 and 2018. That duo, plus an already deep roster featuring fellow senior regulars Jayden Cross, Malena Beezley, Gracie Bernard, Rachel Cushing, Hadley Hill and Caitlyn Hanafan had L.C. coach Chris Von Mende thinking a fourth state championship trophy could soon be a reality.
“Having Bella and Grace there for this last year, I think we would have done very well,” Von Mende said. “The depth level, we have more depth than I’ve ever had. When you have that, it’s just like (everyone) is a starter. There’s no real dropoff.
“Now, with this class leaving, we’re going to have some difficulty to match up to what that class brought us. We just may have to change some of our tactics as we go.”
An unfortunate possibility became the new reality in mid-April when spring sports were canceled. Von Mende hurt for his players, especially the current senior class that played a large part in establishing the Titans’ culture of perennial state success.
“Once you’ve got your kids and they understand the system and how we do things, they figure it out,” Von Mende said. “They figured it out quicker than most, and they understand what they’re supposed to do and where they’re supposed to be. I know they’re going to give everything. They’re always ready to play and battle.”
While the Titan girls have established themselves as a state power, the L.C. boys soccer program is in the midst of a major rise.
Third-year coach James Driver has led the Titans to a 36-5 record in his brief tenure, which included a state championship in June 2019. And considering what the class of 2020 has brought to the program, it’s no surprise that it hoisted that championship trophy. Over the last three years, the L.C. boys have claimed three Hawkeye Ten Conference championships, three city championships, 10 all-conference selections, eight Daily Nonpareil All-City selections, two all-state selections, 51 wins and 195 goals.
Five members of the senior class are expected to continue playing soccer in college, and that number could increase as decisions are made in the future.
Those accomplishments are great, but to know that more accolades could have been added had this spring season taken place is frustrating for Driver and his squad.
“Coming into this season, we had short-term goals,” Driver said. “Being city champs, winning conference, things of that nature, smaller goals.
“But our ultimate goal this season that we kind of expected was giving ourselves a chance to getting back to the state championship. Not only making the state tournament, but making it to the championship game. We had the guys to do it. The guys were putting in work all offseason on their own to prepare to be the best soccer players that they could be. Unfortunately, it got cut completely because of COVID.”
The senior class included regulars James Devine, Luis Espino, Cole Drummond, Connor Williams, Connor Lancial, Adam Mortensen, Jacob Lin, Joey Volentine, Mason Vander Woude and Zach McDaniel, among others. It was as deep as it was talented.
“We’ve raised the bar,” Driver said. “This group of guys raised the bar so high, and we’ve seen new heights with our program. Our expectations are still going to remain high. This class accomplished a lot. They worked hard on and off the field.”
Both Driver and Von Mende know no compliments or kind words can take away the pain of not knowing how the 2020 season might have played out.
But both have stressed to their players how they’ve played important roles in claiming a championship, which can never be taken away. And neither can the roles they played in building the foundation of the culture that is Lewis Central soccer.
“The bright side of everything is that the last game they played, they won, and they won a state championship, something that Lewis Central has never done in history on the boys side,” Driver said. “They accomplished a lot in their careers. I told them to look forward to the next step in their careers.
“The future is bright for Lewis Central soccer for both boys and girls. There’s excitement there.”
