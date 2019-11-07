The Mustangs advanced to Friday’s game by defeating the only team to hand Lewis Central a loss this season, Harlan. DCG limited the Harlan offense in that game, a 9-7 triumph. They feature a pair of defensive standouts in junior linebacker Blake Wiley (80.5 tackles, four sacks) and senior defensive lineman Jayme Augusma (63 tackles, seven sacks).
“You look at them at every single position, and it’s probably the best defense that we will have seen all year, from their defensive front to their linebackers to their secondary,” L.C. coach Justin Kammrad said. “They’re extremely well coached. Those kids play hard. They run through the football and pursue well, and they cause a lot of problems with most teams because of that. They fly around to the football, and they get after it.”
DCG quarterback Ty Walker has thrown for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns. Running back Zach Brand has tallied 692 yards and six scores, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
“They have a very good offensive line; they have a great running back who’s a downhill (runner) and breaks tackles,” Kammrad said. “He has some quick feet. And in the passing game, they love to go vertical and throw some deep balls. They’ve been very successful with it. They’re well balanced.”
Look for the Titans to continue to ride the recent wave of success from Bowman. He has 509 rushing yards over his last three games in the absence of fellow running back Brady Miller. And in the playoff opener against Oksaloosa, he averaged 12.3 yards per carry.
“He’s gotten better each week that he’s been the guy,” Kammrad said. “He’s seeing things better and running harder. It’s been nice to have a running back like that step in for a guy that was having a pretty darn good year up to that point.”
