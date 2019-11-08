Lewis Central swim team qualified for the state meet in eight of 11 events. L.C. will send five swimmers and two alternates to Marshalltown.
“We’ve been pretty successful in that (getting events to state),” Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg said.
Tonight, 32 swimmers (individual events) will compete in prelims, qualifying the top 16 for two heats in the finals Saturday. The top eight swimmers from the prelims will swim in the championship heat, while nine through 16 will swim in the consolation heat. All relay events will be held Saturday, and will be time-finals.
Senior’s Aubrey Bach and Kylie Collins (St. Albert) will be joined by junior’s Elaine Morgan and Waren Graeve, and freshman Kylee Brown.
Bach, competing in the 100 and 200-meter freestyle, and 200 and 400-meter relay, is going to state for the fourth time. Bach was an alternate her first two years before competing last year as a junior in the 100-meter freestyle and three relays.
“I would love to be able to make finals in one or both of my individual events,” Bach said. “Just have fun. It’s my last high school meet. I’d love to go out with a bang.”
Bach was part of the medley relay squad that set a school record in 2018, and said freestyle is her best event.
“It’s something I’ve always excelled in,” Bach said. “It’s what I like to do, what I practice the most.”
Despite the individual aspects of swimming, Bach said it’s the team atmosphere she enjoys the most about swimming.
“I really like the team environment,” Bach said. “It’s kind of like a second family. They all push you to do your best, and you can help push them. You accomplish things together. You go through the ups and downs together.”
Brown, just a freshman, already has a school record in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:09.30.
“I honestly didn’t know I broke the record until after I swam,” Brown said. “I knew I swam a pretty good race. Then I had warmed down, and some of the girls came running over and told me oh-my-gosh you broke the school record. It’s a pretty cool feeling that my name is going to go up there on the board.”
Brown, No. 18 in the breaststroke, will also compete in all three relays for Lewis Central.
“I’m really excited,” Brown said. “I think I have a really good group of people around me. That will help me have a good first state experience.”
Collins, a senior at St. Albert, will swim the 100-meter backstroke, and all three relay events.
“My expectations are just going out there and swimming my best,” Collins said. “I’m really hoping I can make it to finals and place well. But, at the same time, I’m going to be swimming with the fastest of the fastest girls.”
Collins said her best event is the 100-meter backstroke. Collins said her goal is to swim around 57-58 seconds at the state meet.
“I just have a natural talent for backstroke,” Collins said. “I would say it’s mostly technique and underwaters (underwater kicking). Being able to really rotate your shoulders and then having that nice underwater kick to help give you more of a push.”
Joining Bach, Collins and Brown, will be Morgan (first time) and Graeve (third trip). Graeve was also part of the medley relay team (with Bach) that broke the school record last year. Graeve will swim in the 50-meter freestyle and three relays, while Morgan will compete in the medley relay.
Speaking about the competition at the state meet, Schomburg said “It’s all so tight.” Anything can happen on any given day.
Lewis Central state qualifying events
50-meter freestyle: Waren Graeve
100-meter freestyle: Aubrey Bach
100-meter backstroke: Kylie Collins
100-meter breaststroke: Kylee Brown
200-meter freestyle: Bach
Medley relay: Elaine Morgan, Collins, Graeve, Brown
200-meter freestyle relay: Bach, Collins, Graeve, Brown
400-meter relay: Bach, Collins, Graeve, Brown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.