Lewis Central placed third and Council Bluffs ninth at Saturday’s 11-team Lewis Central Swimming Invitational.
L.C. finished with 232 team points on the day, and C.B. had 110. Omaha Central won the invite with 393 points.
Lewis Central enjoyed a pair of third-place finishes Saturday. Carter Stangeland crossed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 53.57 seconds. David Gann finished third for the Titans in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:14.98.
“There were 320 high school kids there today, so it was a little crazy,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “I thought that if we got third place today, we’d have a good meet, and that’s what we got. The two teams that beat us were a little better than us. I was happy with the finish. We had a good meet.”
Council Bluffs’ best result came in the 200-yard medley relay. Reilly McMurphy, Tayden Blair, Malachi Purcell and Jake Braddy finished fifth with a time of 1:53.69.
Team Scores
1, Omaha Central 393; 2, Sioux City 365; 3, Lewis Central 232; 4, Carroll 223; 5, Omaha North 198; 6, Omaha South 158; 7, Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael 152; 8, Atlantic 112; 9, Council Bluffs 110; 10, Bellevue West 94; 11, Bellevue East 31.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Central 1:41.49; 4, LC (Dallas Davis, Carter Stangeland, Gabe Patton, Dylon Cox) 1:49.58; 5, CB (Reilly McMurphy, Tayden Blair, Malachi Purcell, Jake Braddy) 1:53.69.
200 freestyle: 1, Gabe Spiess, Omaha Central 1:49.54; 3, Stangeland 1:53.57; 7, Blair, CB 1:59.16
200 Individual medley: 1, Terin Frodyna, Omaha South 1:59.29; 5, Davis, LC, 2:12.67; 15, McMurphy, CB, 2:41.46.
50 freestyle: 1, Trevor Danner, Carroll, 22.16; 10, Cox, LC, 24.76; 12, Purcell, CB, 25.09.
100 butterfly: 1, Frodyna, Omaha South, 54.28; 7, Patton, LC, 1:00.21.
100 freestyle: 1, Danner, Carroll, 49.31; 7, Davis, LC, 52.77.
500 freestyle: 1, Grant Goding, Omaha Central, 5:05.09; 3, Gann, LC, 5:14.98.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sioux City 1:31.78; 7, LC (Patrick Chase, Patton, Cox, Gann) 1:40.36; 10, CB (Bradlee Zitek, Dylan Reimer, Rory Curtis, Kaiden Millken) 1:50.36.
100 backstroke: 1, Nolan Gray, Omaha Central, 57.24; 8, Harrison Sprecher, LC, 1:06.58.
100 breaststroke: 1, Kohen Rankin, Sioux City, 1:00.87; 7, Blair, CB, 1:09.73; 12, Jaedon Hendrix, LC, 1:19.46.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Central 3:20.05; 5, LC (Gann, Patton, Stangeland, Davis) 3:36.97; 7, CB (Braddy, Purcell, Millken, Blair) 3:48.93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.