Glenwood and Lewis Central, Act II.
The second meeting between Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood and No. 7 Lewis Central played out similar to the first one. Glenwood built a big first-half lead, Lewis Central turned up the defense in the third quarter and then chaos ensued in the fourth.
The contest ended with Glenwood earning a 61-56 victory, the Rams’ second victory over the Titans.
“I thought we played a great first half,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We came out with a lot of intensity. I thought we played real even-keeled and played a pretty darn good half of basketball.”
After being up 20 points at halftime, Glenwood saw its lead dwindle to three after the third quarter. Most of the fourth quarter was spent tied or within a few points until the Rams sealed the win at the free throw line.
“We talked about at halftime to come out kicking and screaming,” Rasmussen said. “It’s going to be a dog-fight in the second half, and sure enough it was. They played a nice half.
“We shoot a lot of free throws and that paid off tonight. We were having trouble getting the ball across half court, let alone in the basket in the second half. If it weren’t for free throws, I don’t know we’re on the right side of that one tonight.”
Glenwood freshman Jenna Hopp, averaging almost 15 points per game coming into the game, led the Rams with 18 points and three rebounds. Sophomore Madison Camden added 12 points and five rebounds, while Elle Scarborough scored 12.
“We really played well in the first half,” Hopp said. “We shared the ball really well and got up the floor.”
What looked like a blowout in front of the home crowd, turned into another nail-biter. Lewis Central once again had shots in the fourth quarter to extend a lead late, but again, the shots wouldn’t fall.
“In the games that we have lost, we’ve always had shots at the end to take a lead and just haven’t made any of them,” Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said. “I told the girls you just gotta keep believing. Sooner or later those things are going to start to fall our way. Those are great shots, and we’ll take those from those girls every single time.”
In two games against Glenwood, Lewis Central has owned the third quarter, and most of the second half. It’s hard to expect that kind of pressure for four quarters without players fouling out, or passing out, but it works well when L.C. runs it.
“That’s what we would like to do, it’s just a little tough to play that way an entire game,” Archer said. “I was proud of them, basically in one quarter, erased a 20-point deficit. That’s something to be said, especially against a team as good as Glenwood.”
L.C. senior Megan Witte led all scorers with 26 points on the night. Coming into the game, Witte was averaging 17.5 points per gam. McKenna Pettepier scored 14 points, while Delaney Esterling had nine points and five rebounds.
Up next for Glenwood is a week off before playing Shenandoah at the Mid American Center Jan. 10th, and then a big home game with Red Oak the following night. For Lewis Central, the Titans play Indianola today at IWCC before traveling to Harlan Jan. 7 and Clarinda Jan. 10.
Glenwood (10-0, 5-0) 19 19 7 16—61
Lewis Central (4-3, 2-2) 14 4 24 14—56
LC: Megan Witte 26, McKenna Pettepier 14, Delaney Esterling 9, Hadley Hill 3, Jayden Cross 2, Isabella Smith 2
G: Jenna Hopp 18, Madison Camden 12, Elle Scarborough 12, Joslyn Lewis 7, Coryl Matheny 5, Abigail Hughes 4, Brynlee Arnold 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.