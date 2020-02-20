Thursday will mark the fourth consecutive year that Lewis Central’s Tanner Higgins will compete under the bright lights of the Class 3-A state wrestling tournament.
That alone is a noteworthy accomplishment, but Higgins wants more during his last go as a prep wrestler. He has never made it on the medal stand, and now 3-A’s seventh-ranked wrestler, who boasts a 41-6 record at 145 pounds, aims to be competing on Saturday.
“He’s been working since last season,” Lewis Central coach Doug Kjeldgaard said. “Right away, he was not satisfied with his results. As soon as it was over last year, he started preparing for this year.
“He wanted to make sure he gets on the stand, and hopefully be on the top of the stand. He’s seemed to get better as the season goes on. His first match is a rematch from a couple weeks ago, and Tanner won that match 8-3. We just want to make sure we’re ready for anything they might change in preparation to wrestle Tanner.”
Higgins will face Carroll’s Abraham Dirkx in today’s opening round, and he won’t be the only Titan named Tanner chasing the medal stand.
L.C.’s Tanner Wink also qualified at 120 pounds. Wink enters at 11-1 overall after dealing with an injury that held him out until the end of January. And once he returned, he suffered a concussion that held him out another couple weeks.
Still, the difficulties that have come with this season haven’t deterred his aspirations. Despite only having nine matches under his belt entering districts, Wink qualified for Des Moines. He drew Ankeny Centennial’s Jackson Bresson in the opening round. While Bresson is talented, Kjeldgaard feels if Wink wrestles a disciplined match, he can come away victorious.
“He’s a good kid,” Kjeldgaard said of Bresson. “We’ve watched a little video on him, and he’s a tall, skinny guy. We’ve just got to watch out for some of that lanky stuff that can get people in trouble, but Tanner usually deals with that pretty well. I think we’re sitting pretty good for that first match.”
Abraham Lincoln’s Aiden Keller is the Lynx’s lone qualifier at 132 pounds and drew Burlington’s fifth-ranked Duncan Delzell in the opening round.
“A lot of these guys we haven’t seen, and they haven’t seen us, which is good,” A.L. co-coach Mat Daniels said. “He’s ranked No. 5, and we’ve got some tape on him. We’re trying to work on some things and some tendencies that he has in his technique, just giving Aiden some opportunity to get on his offense and any defensive things we might need to work on.”
In Class 2-A, Glenwood’s Mitch Mayberry is the lone wrestler in The Nonpareil’s coverage area. Mayberry enters with a 24-10 record at 182 pounds and will face Reese Moore, who’s ranked fifth with a 43-3 record.
