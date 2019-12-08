You just never know how things are going to work out. You might think the sport you spent most of your time focusing on, like basketball, is the path you are headed towards. Then a funny thing happens along the way.
Lewis Central senior Megan Witte has been chosen for the second year in a row as The Daily Nonpareil City Volleyball Player of the Year. Witte, who is committed to play volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa, once thought volleyball wasn’t an option.
“I just played it for fun, and I loved playing it,” Witte said.
Safe to say, Witte had a lot of fun during her high school volleyball career. Witte and the seniors from Lewis Central racked up 112 wins over four years.
As a senior, Witte earned Class 4-A first team all-state and all-district honors. She was also named to the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) all-region team for Region 6, consisting of players from Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Witte had 500 kills her senior season, which put her second overall in 4-A. She led the Hawkeye Ten Conference in kills per set at 5.49. She also added 292 digs, 27 serve aces and 42 blocks on the season.
Only playing about two months out of the year, Witte called volleyball “a break from everything else and something fun I like to do with my friends.” In fact, up until her junior year, Witte thought she would play basketball in college.
That was until Caitlin Kellner from Des Moines Christian sent a highlight tape to the University of Northern Iowa. It was a highlight tape of Kellner in action as a libero, which also happen to show the abilities of an unknown hitter.
Since Witte didn’t play a lot of club volleyball, UNI coaches had to go old school to track down this unknown hitter they were watching. According to Lewis Central coach Mike Bond, the UNI coaches went to Quick Stats Iowa to find the name of the mysterious hitter. Bond then got a phone call.
One thing led to another; highlight tape, game tape and then contact. Witte visited UNI during the football playoffs when Lewis Central played at the UNI-Dome. Later, she attended a hitting camp in March, where she received her first Division I volleyball offer. It didn’t take long from there, Witte committed the next day.
“I talked about it with my parents the whole way home,” Witte said. “I was really excited, didn’t sleep much that night. It didn’t have so much to do with the sport, I just thought about where I wanted to go to school for my education. Overall as a school, it seemed like a good option for me.”
Kellner was Witte’s roommate at an all-star game in Carroll when the story was brought up between the two. Although Kellner will play somewhere else, she can always claim she was the one that got the ball rolling for Witte to end up in Cedar Falls.
“Actually, I’m friends with her now,” Witte said. “I told her thank you, it worked out for both of us.”
Bond first saw Witte when she was in eighth grade. He said it was obvious that the whole group of eighth graders was extremely talented.
“Oh my goodness, who has five freshmen on their team, starting and going to state?” Bond said. “It was pretty obvious right away how strong a hitter we were going to be working with. Her jumping ability, her athletic abilities, her footwork, her movement, a lot of it was pretty natural. It was a matter of teaching her the game and helping her refine that stuff.”
Standing 6-foot-1, Witte has always had a height advantage growing up.
“My dad always told me, no matter your skill, you can’t coach tall, so you have that going for you at least,” Witte said. “I was very blessed to be tall, it helps. I was very uncoordinated when I was younger, but I was tall.”
Tall, athletic and can jump very high. That’s a pretty good recipe for an athlete.
“Her vertical is right around 32 inches, which is phenomenal,” Bond said. “With her height, her jumping ability makes her a much taller person.”
It’s not just her height and athletic ability that makes Witte stand out.
“She is extremely coachable,” Bond said. “Once she really got into the game, she couldn’t get enough of it. It was like teach me more, not just the large parts of the game, but the intricate parts with thumb and hand placement.
“She was always interested, saying what do I need to do on this coach. Does my thumb need to be high, thumb crossed, thumb need to be low. To me, she was just very eager to learn more and more about the game.”
What does Witte think her strengths are?
“Being able to jump,” Witte said. “Obviously I’m taller than a lot of people and being able to hit over the block this year I worked on reading the other side of the net to see where the openings were. Before, I’d just jump up and hit it. This year I’d try to place it.
“Improvements this year, definitely defensively, playing back row again and just developing the knowledge about it, like where to go and reading the other team where they’re going to hit it.”
It’s not enough to just be athletic and a good hitter. At some point, you have to be a good leader as well.
“Megan ended up being a very strong leader for us,” Bond said. “That’s a skill that she had to develop, it did not come natural for her. To be a leader, people got to want to follow you. That’s what happened with her through her work ethic. I believe people allowed her to be the team leader because they know she cared so much about the rest of her teammates.”
Being a vocal leader is something Witte was aware of going into her senior year.
“Being a leader is definitely something I tried to do; I like that role,” Witte said. “Something my parents talked to me about when I was younger. You can lead by example just fine now. As I got older, now you need to be vocal. Vocal comes with being positive all the time. Be positive when things weren’t going well.”
Spend any amount of time with Witte, and it becomes clear very quickly the type of person she is. She cares very deeply about her teammates.
“Oh my goodness,” Bond said. “Here’s a person, with my experience working with high school players, to me, it’s obvious that she’s going to be successful in anything that she is going to choose to do. She’s driven, dedicated, great work ethic and she’s got wonderful concern for the people around her.
“All of that, along with being competitive, is going to drive her throughout her life and cause her to be extremely successful not only in sports, but anything. Personally, I can’t say enough good things about her. To be able to look back, I already know how honored I have been to be able to coach her for four years.”
