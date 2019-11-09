Lewis Central’s Megan Witte was selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as a member of the AVCA All-Region Team in Region 6, which consists of players from Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Witte, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter, was one of four Iowa players selected to the team. Ankeny Centennial’s Devyn Robinson and Cedar Falls’ Akacia Brown and Alayna Yates also were chosen to the team. Witte is the only honoree from Iowa’s Class 4-A, while the other three play in 5-A.
Witte finished the year second in Class 4-A with 484 kills and 5.3 kills per set. She helped Lewis Central finish the season 28-7 and reach the 4-A regional finals. She will continue to play in college at Northern Iowa beginning next fall.
