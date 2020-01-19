RALSTON, Neb — Lewis Central finished fourth and Council Bluffs eighth at Saturday’s Omaha Skutt Invitational, held at Ralston High School.
Lewis Central was actually leading the tournament heading into the final two events of the day, the 100-yard breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
But the Titans settled for fourth after not registering any points in the breaststroke and getting disqualified for an early start in the 400 freestyle relay.
“I was really happy; it was just a bad ending,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “The guys were excited. Our weakness is the breaststroke.
“But we really had a good meet. They swam well, even though they went a little early on that relay.”
The Titans had three second-place finishes Saturday. Dallas Davis was second in the 200 individual medley (2:12.90) and 100 freestyle (51.93) and Carter Stangeland was second in the 500 freestyle.
Council Bluffs had a pair of fourth-place finishes Saturday. Tayden Blair was fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:37.78) and Blair, Jacob James, Jake Braddy and Kaiden Millken were fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:53.77
Team scores
1, Ralston 249; 2, Omaha North 217; 3, Omaha Skutt 202; 4, Lewis Central 188; 5, Omaha South 126; 6, Beatrice 94; 7, Brownell-Talbot 89; 8, Council Bluffs 67.
Top Lewis Central finishers
200 medley relay 6, (Jack Robbins, David Gann, Dylon Cox, Patrick Chase) 2:00.23;
200 freestyle: 3, Carter Stangeland 1:53.91
200 individual medley: 2, Dallas Davis 2:12.90
50 freestyle: 5, Cox 24.87
100 butterfly: 5, Gabe Patton 1:01.28
100 free: 2, Davis 51.93
500 free: 2, Stangeland 5:11.71
200 free relay: 4, (Chase, Patton, Stangeland, Davis) 1:39.39
100 backstroke: 7, Robbins 1:06.71
Top Council Bluffs finishers
200 medley relay: 7, (Tayden Blair, Jake Braddy, Bradlee Zitek, Rory Curtis) 2:05.66
200 freestyle: 12, Jacob James 2:15.55
50 freestyle: 8, Braddy 25.27
500 freestyle: 4, Blair 5:37.78
200 freestyle relay: 8, (James, Dylan Reimer, Rory Curtis, Kaiden Millken) 1:54.17
100 breaststroke: 9, Jake Braddy 1:16.16
400 freestyle relay: 4. James, Braddy, Millken, Blair) 3:53.77
