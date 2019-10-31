Eight wins and a district championship have set up for Lewis Central exactly what it hoped for at the start of the season.
As the highest-seeded team in Bracket D in Class 3-A, the Titans have two potential home games to get to the UNI-Dome and the semifinal round in two weeks.
But the reason L.C. is in this position is its routine focus on the task at hand instead of what could be in the future. That’s why there’s no talk of a potential trip east just yet. First comes Friday’s clash with Oskaloosa at 7 p.m. at Titans Stadium.
“We haven’t really reflected on the first nine weeks; we just got right into the game planning,” Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad said. “We’ll definitely talk about it and share as we go, but you’ve got to quickly shift your focus to the next opponent. You’ve got to be ready for that, and you can’t look ahead at all because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
That means all focus and film study this week is on Oskaloosa. Like most opponents on the Lewis Central schedule, the Indians have a highly talented, dual threat quarterback. William Schultz has thrown for 868 yards and rushed for 549 more.
“Both he and their running back Tyler Miller are extremely explosive athletes,” Kammrad said. “If they get a seam, they’ve got some wiggle to them and they can carry the ball and do some good things. And then they mix in the pass a little bit. We’ve got to have our eyes focused and on the right spots. We’ve got to read our keys, and the guys have got to be disciplined with where they’re going. On the defensive side, that’s going to be our main focus.”
L.C. counters with a balanced offensive attack of its own, and it may add another major contributor back to the lineup. Running back Brady Miller, who sustained an injury during an Oct. 11 game at Harlan, has been back at practice this week. His status remains uncertain, but even if he can’t go, the Titans have proven to have plenty of offensive versatility. Fellow running back Bryson Bowman has three 100-yard games in Miller’s absence.
And last week, quarterback Bret Kobes completed 16 of 18 passes for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 28-7 win over ADM.
“He just does a good job of knowing the circumstances,” Kammrad said. “We don’t try to put too much on his plate. We try to mix the other guys around. He’s done a great job of managing every week. When his number is called, he’s done a very good job of executing.”
Kammrad always likes his team’s odds when it plays disciplined. He knows that will be necessary Friday.
“They do a lot of things where you’ve got to stay honest,” he said. “You can’t just fly to the ball or where you think the ball is going to be. They have some other kids at receiver that can run. I just think from a discipline standpoint, we have to be focused on what they’re coached to do.”
