DES MOINES — Derek Archer’s previous trips to the girls state basketball tournament as Lewis Central’s coach have been stories of missed opportunities in the opening round.
“So many times, we’ve come in here and it’s like, ‘Well, if we had done this or if we had done that,’ but this time, I’m not even thinking about what we did wrong or what we didn’t do for whatever reason,” Archer said.
Four previous trips resulted in four first-round exits.
But that wasn’t the case Tuesday during the opening round of the Class 4-A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. The sixth-seeded Titans (20-5) earned a 47-46 overtime victory over third-seeded Ballard (22-2).
The Titans saw a six-point fourth-quarter lead disappear in the closing minutes of regulation. Ballard used a 9-2 run in the final 1:36 of regulation to take a 44-42 lead before L.C.’s Delaney Esterling tied the game shortly before the fourth-quarter buzzer with her cut to the basket off an inbound play.
Then, McKenna Pettepier produced the only Lewis Central points in overtime with her 3-pointer 20 seconds into the period. L.C.’s defense withstood Ballard from there for a one-point victory.
It was Lewis Central’s first win at the state tournament since defeating Holstein in the opening round of the 1965 tournament.
It was an up-and-down contest Tuesday, but Archer cared about only one fact.
“We won the game, and that’s all that matters,” he said.
L.C.’s victory sets up an all-Hawkeye Ten Conference semifinal between the Titans and second-seeded Glenwood (25-0) Thursday at 6:45 p.m. The Rams won the two previous contests between the teams this season – a 76-71 triumph on Dec. 17, 2019 and a 61-56 victory on Jan. 3.
The winner of the third meeting gets a shot at a 4-A state championship.
“We’ve always gone head to head with Glenwood in pretty much every sport I’ve played in,” Esterling said. “I’m excited to play them.”
In order for the Titans to get there, they relied heavily on their defense. Ballard shot 33% in the game (17 of 51) and converted only one field goal in the overtime period.
Lewis Central converted on 36% of its attempts in the game (18 of 49). Esterling led the way with a game-high 21 points, and Megan Witte was the only other Titan in double figures with 11.
The Titans took an early 2-0 advantage at the start of the game, but Ballard controlled the advantage for the rest of the first half.
L.C. pulled within 21-20 by halftime, then took its first lead since the start of the game on a McKenna Paulsen 3-pointer 42 seconds into the third quarter.
Lewis Central carried a 34-32 lead into the final quarter. The advantage reached seven at 42-35 with 2:58 left in regulation, but Ballard had one last charge.
A Maggie Larson 3 and 3-pointers from Josie Fleischmann on consecutive possessions contributed to a quick 9-2 Ballard run that gave the Bombers a 44-42 lead with 25 seconds left.
An empty L.C. possession sent Fleischmann to the line for a 1 and 1 with 9.9 seconds remaining. She missed. The Titans got the rebound, dribbled upcourt and called timeout with 6.5 seconds left. After a second timeout, Archer drew up the game-tying play for Esterling. A Ballard half-court heave was off the mark, sending the game to overtime.
Shortly after, Pettepier converted on what would prove to be a game-winning 3-pointer.
“That was huge,” Witte said. “It got our momentum back to us. I can’t be more proud of any of our girls. They stepped up when they needed to and hit the shots when they needed to.”
Now Lewis Central is another win away from competing for the ultimate prize. And it comes against a familiar opponent in Glenwood.
“What more could you ask for?” Archer said. “That’s great for not only us and Glenwood, but it’s great for our conference. It’s awful hard to beat a team three times in a year. We’re just happy that we’ll get a shot.”
Lewis Central (20-5) 7 13 14 10 3 – 47
Ballard (22-2) 13 8 11 12 2 – 46
LC: Hadley Hill 6, McKenna Paulsen 3, McKenna Pettepier 3, Megan Witte 11, Delaney Esterling 21, Isabella Smith 3.
B: Brooke Loewe 3, Maggie Larson 13, Cassidy Thompson 11, Josie Fleischmann 9, Molly Ihle 5, Meg Rietz 5.
