The Council Bluffs City Wrestling Duals didn’t look much different than they did last year.
Or the three years before that.
Lewis Central won its fifth straight city championship with a convincing 57-24 win over Abraham Lincoln in the final round.
Titans’ coach Doug Kjeldgaard thought his team turned in dominant performances throughout the night.
“We finally got a full lineup. We haven’t had a full lineup all season long, and so finally getting people healthy and getting a full lineup makes a big difference.
“It makes a big difference on the scoreboard too when you’re getting six instead of giving up six,” he said.
A.L. co-coach Adam Manz said he thought his team showed a lot of effort.
“L.C. has a lot of tough individuals. I think for us, we’re really coming together as a team. Really trying to build everybody up as individuals but have a good product as a team and making sure everybody’s on the same page,” Manz said.
“At the end of the day, they’ve got some tough horses and things like that. I thought we showed a lot of fight. I don’t think we just went out there and gave it to them,” he added.
Hannah Raney got A.L. off to a good start in the first bout of the final round title when she pinned the Titans’ Ava McNeal in 1:08.
But Lewis Central won the next eight bouts, with seven coming on pins and one on a Taber Dominguez 3-2 decision over Lincoln’s Aiden Keller.
Kjeldgaard said the Dominguez win at 126 pounds was key.
“These T.J. and A.L. matches have an impact on our district and state qualifications, so the 126-pound match today was big,” he said.
The Lynx’ River Petry finally broke the Titans’ streak with a pin in 2:00 of L.C,’s Logan Katzer.
Lincoln won the last two matches of the final round when heavyweight Keelan Bailey pinned Hunter Deyo and Connor Hytrek got a pin of Hailey Williams at 106 pounds.
“The heavyweight was a big match, too,” Kjeldgaard said. “Unfortunately our guy got hurt.”
Deyo appeared to injure his ribs in the loss to Bailey.
Lewis Central opened with a 72-12 rout of St. Albert, while Lincoln scored a 52-18 decision over the Yellow Jackets.
The second round had the Titans with a 74-6 win over Jefferson, and the Lynx downed the Falcons 59-19.
St. Albert took third place in the dual with a 48-30 win over T.J, which finished as the runner-up to the Titans last year.
Abraham Lincoln 52, Thomas Jefferson 24
106: Alex Mendoza, TJ, forfeit; 113: Hannah Raney, AL, forfeit; 120: Garrett Foster, AL, pinned Ethan Bose, :29; 126: Seth Frush, AL, pinned Poe Hsee, 1:09; 132: Aiden Keller, AL, pinned Matthew Foster, :29; 138: Aaron Burney, TJ, pinned Taylor Owens, :29; 145: Austin Mattice, AL, dec. Deven Bovee, 11-7 :37; 152: Cam Erickson, AL, dec. Mack Dofner, 10-5; 160: Kent Hyde, AL, maj. dec. Miguel Cortez, 13-3; 170: Cayden Rowell, TJ, pinned Cameron Lambert, 1:16; 182: Warren Summers, AL, pinned Alex Contreras, 1:14; 195: River Petry, AL, forfeit; 220: Raymond Simmons, TJ, pinned Payton Silva, 1:57; 285: Keelan Bailey, AL, forfeit.
Lewis Central 72, St. Albert 12
106: Zachary Williams, SA, pinned Hailey Williams, :18; 113: Jackson Edwards, LC, forfeit; 120: Tanner Wink, LC, forfeit; 126: Taber Dominguez, LC, pinned John Helton, 1:21; 132: Brian Paul, LC, pinned Andrew Crawley, 3:37; 138: Nick Wolf, LC, forfeit; 145: Tanner Higgins, LC, pinned Cameron Mardeson, 1:47; 152: Braylon Kammrad, LC, pinned Keaton Barnes, 3:04; 160: Kent Hyde, AL, maj. dec., 13-3; 170, Cael McLaren, SA pinned Dalton Mohatt, 4:29; 182: Dillion Woods, LC, pinned Gage Sommerville, 2:34; 195: Logan Katzer, LC, pinned Ben O’Niell, 2:16; 220: Dylan Koch, LC, forfeit; 285: Hunter Deyo, LC, forfeit.
Abraham Lincoln 59, St. Albert 19
106: Zachary Williams, SA, pinned Connor Hytrek, 2:44 113: Hannah Raney, AL, forfeit; 120: Garrett Foster, AL, forfeit; 126: John Helton, SA, maj. dec. Seth Frush, 11-0; 132: Aiden Keller, AL, pinned Andrew Crawley, 1:18; 138: Taylor Owens, AL, forfeit; 145: Austin Mattice, AL, pinned Cameron Mardeson, 4:24; 152: Cam Erickson, AL, technical fall Keaton Barnes, 15-0 3:44; 160: Kent Hyde, AL, forfeit; 170: Cael McLaren, SA, pinned Cameron Lambert, :51; 182: Gage Sommerville, SA, dec. Warren Summers, 8-1; 195: River Petry, AL, pinned Ben O’Niell, 1:18; 220: Payton Silva, AL, pinned AJ Scott, :49; 285: Keelan Bailey, AL, forfeit.
Lewis Central 74, Thomas Jefferson 6
106: Alex Mendoza, TJ, pinned Hailey Williams, :27; 113: Jackson Edwards, LC, forfeit; 120: Tanner Wink, LC, technical fall Ethan Bose, 16-1 1:12; 126: Taber Dominguez, LC, pinned Poe Hsee, 2:37; 132: Brian Paul, LC, pinned Matthew Foster, 3:05; 138: Nick Wolf, LC pinned Aaron Burney, :43; 145: Braylon Kammrad, LC, pinned Deven Bovee, 2:49; 152: Tanner Higgins, LC, pinned Toby Mass :52; 160: Jake Lear, LC, technical fall Miguel Cortez, 21-5 3:40; 182: Dillion Woods, LC, pinned Alex Contreras, :46; 195: Logan Katzer, LC, forfeit; 220: Dylan Koch, LC, pinned Raymond Simmons, 1:16; 285: Hunter Deyo, LC, forfeit.
St. Albert 48, Thomas Jefferson 30
106: Zachary Williams, SA, pinned Alex Mendoza, 3:44; 113: William Cehacek, SA, forfeit; 120: Ethan Bose, TJ, forfeit; 126: John Helton, SA, pinned Rodnesia Smith, :33 ; 132, Andrew Crawley, SA, pinned Poe Hsee, 2:29; 138: Aaron Burney, TJ, forfeit; 145: Cameron Mardeson, SA, pinned Deven Bovee, 3:45; 152: Mack Dofner, TJ, pinned Keaton Barnes, :20 ; 160: Miguel Cortez, TJ, forfeit; 170: Cael McLaren, SA, pinned Cayden Rowell, :36; 182: Gage Sommerville, SA, pinned Alex Contreras, 1:53; 195: Ben O’Niell, SA, forfeit; 220: Raymond Simmons, TJ, pinned AJ Scott, :25; 285: Double forfeit.
Lewis Central 57, Abraham Lincoln 24
106: Conner Hytrek, AL, pinned Hailey Williams, 1:18; 113: Hannah Raney, AL, pinned Ava McNeal, 1:08; 120: Tanner Wink, LC, pinned Seth Frush, :25; 126: Taber Dominguez, LC, dec. Aiden Keller, 3-2; 132: Brian Paul, LC, pinned Taylor Owens, 1:48; 138: Nick Wolf, LC, forfeit; 145: Braylon Kammrad, LC pinned Austin Mattice, 4:36; 152: Tanner Higgins, LC, pinned Cam Erickson, 1:28; 160: Jake Lear, LC, pinned Kent Hyde, 1:58; 170: Dalton Mohatt, LC, pinned Cameron Lambert, 1:54; 182: Dillion Woods, LC, pinned Warren Summers, :59; 195: River Petry, AL, pinned Logan Katzer, 2:00: 220: Dylan Koch, LC, pinned Payton Silva, 1:10; 285: Keelan Bailey, AL, pinned Hunter Deyo, 1:18.
