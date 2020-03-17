Abraham Lincoln activities director Jeff Novotny has worked in high schools since 1996.
Before he started as A.D. at A.L. in 2006, he spent years at Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, serving roles as dean of students, assistant activities director and track and cross country coach.
Novotny has encountered plenty in his role as an administrator and coach, but he hasn’t seen anything like what’s transpired over the last week with the threat and spread of COVID-19. Widespread suspensions and cancellations have taken place in both the professional and collegiate athletic levels over the last week to try to minimize the effects of the virus.
High schools have felt the impact as well.
“I came to school yesterday to grab a computer and a few things because I figured it would be a pretty busy day or two,” Novotny said. “Just the stillness outside reminded me of what it was like after 9-11. The school is empty. The parking lot is empty. There’s nobody on the roads. That would be the only thing I could compare it to.”
The stillness on playing fields and stages will continue. Monday morning, The Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Music Association and Iowa High School Speech Association decided to follow the suggestion of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that all spring activities would be suspended for four weeks. The recommended date currently extends through April 10, with a return to activities potentially on April 13. The schedule will be reassessed as new details unfold.
As of Monday evening, the Lewis Central, Council Bluffs and Heartland Christian School districts were to be closed through March 27. St. Albert announced it will be closed through April 14.
All IHSAA and IGHSAU activities are in a prohibited period for practice, competition and sanctioned activity with no in-person contact among coaches/administrators and student-athletes for the duration of the period through April 10, according to the IHSAA release.
Iowa Western’s spring seasons were impacted as well on Monday with the National Junior College Athletic Association announcing the cancellation of its basketball championships and all spring competition. IWCC’s men’s and women’s golf, shotgun sports, baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, along with spring practice schedules for the remaining sports on campus, were canceled.
“I think that, ultimately, we’re going to be better because of this,” Iowa Western activities director Jeremy Capo said. “It’ll help us to refocus and pay attention to the things that are really important, and that’s life. You think going out and winning a game is really important, but when you’re dealing with life, ultimately, that’s the most important thing. You can’t put a price tag on that. I’m optimistic about what’s going to come out of this.”
The decision to suspend or cancel any activity is never easy, and there’s no handbook on the proper way to navigate a quickly-spreading virus.
Updates used to come on a daily basis with respect to virus-related news. Now, it seems that every hour there’s a new development, but the efforts put forth by the administrators across the state have been appreciated.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to our state associations, both the boys and the girls, music and speech,” Lewis Central activities director Jim Dermody said. “I think the ruling could potentially be temporary, but they didn’t just make a decision to cancel the entire spring season, so I appreciate the fact that they’re looking at it more short-term and seeing how things go rather than canceling altogether.”
That could still change. The track season preparation has come to a screeching halt. Soccer, golf and tennis are also taking a wait-and-see approach, hopeful that better news arrives.
As of Monday evening, no decision has been made on the Drake Relays, scheduled for April 22-25 in Des Moines.
Also as of Monday, May 4 was still the expected practice start date for summer sports baseball and softball.
Much can change over the coming days and weeks. Frustration is understandable. Many student-athletes could miss their last opportunity to participate in high school sports if spring activities are canceled.
It’s an adjustment viewed as the safest option available.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever been banned from my school,” Novotny said. “On snow days, I have to come in. On weekends, I come in. On days when things aren’t going on, I’m preparing. But I’ve been given the directive that our schools are closed. That’s nobody. That’s not me, not our principal, so I’ll be home. I’ll be with my kids.
“I’m going to practice what I preach, and we’re going to stay inside for the most part, not go to public places and try to do our little part to make this virus not as extreme as they say it can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.