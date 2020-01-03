SAN ANTONIO - Logan Jones has worked very hard to prove he belongs with the nation’s best high school football players.
Jones, a Lewis Central senior who will play at Iowa, is in San Antonio preparing for Saturday’s Army All-American Bowl, which showcases the nation’s best high school seniors in a nationally televised football game from the Alamodome.
“This week has been great,” Jones said. “I’m anxious to show how I stack up against the nation’s best.”
If the first couple of days of practice are any indication, Jones is ready.
“When I got those first few reps in practice it was a real confidence boost. It showed me I could compete with the best,” said Jones. “My coaches have helped prepare me for this situation and to bring that confidence. I’m going to bring that confidence to the game on Saturday.”
Jones’ goals for Saturday’s game are simple.
“I want a win. The West team beat the East pretty bad last year so it would be nice to get a win.” said Jones, who will represent the West team on defense and expects to see time on the punt and kickoff return teams. “And I want to show that I can play with the best.”
The game, which will be televised nationally on NBC, has showcased other prep standouts such as current Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum and Nebraska freshman Bryce Benhart. Carroll Kuemper standout and Nebraska commit, Blaise Gunnerson, is also on the West squad but isn’t expected to play due to an injury.
“It’s going to be great to play in the Alamodome,” said Jones of the venue that hosted the Alamo Bowl Tuesday and is the home field for the University of Texas at San Antonio. “The atmosphere is going to be great Saturday.”
