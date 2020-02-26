HARLAN — A third-quarter offensive dry spell came at the worst time for AHSTW Wednesday in the Class 2-A Region 8 finals at Harlan Community High School.
The Vikings carried a 19-13 halftime lead against Logan-Magnolia, but AHSTW was outscored 18-2 in the third quarter, swinging momentum and giving the Panthers a 10-point lead entering the fourth.
The Vikings battled back, trailing Lo-Ma by a point with 21.6 seconds left when AHSTW coach Steve Sauvain called a timeout and drew up a play for senior Kinsey Scheffler. As the play developed, the ball was knocked free but ended up being tipped to Scheffler. She went up to the basket unsuccessfully as the ball went out of bounds with only 0.1 second remaining on the clock, assuring a 36-35 win for the Panthers.
Lo-Ma (20-3) advances to the state tournament and will face West Hancock (23-1) on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“Defensively, we had a game plan going in,” Sauvain said. “We were going to allow a couple girls to get some shots off.
“I just thought we came out and played a little tentative to start that third quarter.”
Kailey Jones paced AHSTW with 13 points. Julia Kock added 11.
Emilie Thompson led Logan-Magnolia with 13 points.
Wednesday marked Scheffler’s final prep game, along with fellow seniors Tristin Heiny and Joslyn Wellman. But Sauvain acknowledged the Vikings’ bright future.
“We’ve got some great young girls and a great eighth-grade group of girls,” Sauvain said. “We’ve got four starters back; we’re going to miss Kinsey terribly, but we’ve got over 40 points a game coming back next year just from those four. The future is bright. This stings, but we’ve got to put some work in this summer and get better.”
Logan-Magnolia (21-3) 5 8 18 5 — 36
AHSTW (20-4) 7 12 2 14 — 35
LM: Violet Lapke 5, Courtney Ohl 2, Kylie Morrison 11, Ava Goldsmith 3, Emilie Thompson 13.
A: Claire Denning 2, Julia Kock 11, Kailey Jones 13, Claire Harris 5, Kinsey Scheffler 4.
