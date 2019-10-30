The Class 5-A No. 5 Abraham Lincoln volleyball team had lost just one set since dropping a tough match to Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4-A’s top-ranked team) on Sept. 24.
That set was to Tuesday’s regional semifinal opponent, No. 15 ranked Sioux City East.
The Lynx had no such difficulties on Tuesday, sweeping the Black Raiders 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 to earn a place in the regional final against Ankeny Centennial on Monday at 7 p.m. in the A.L. Fieldhouse.
Lynx coach Katie Darrington was reflective following the victory.
“These seniors and I came in together when they were freshmen, and right from the get-go they’re like ‘we want this’,” she said. “They’ve worked tireless hours to get here.”
One of those seniors, setter Samantha Christiansen, said, “As a senior it feels great because at first we were a little doubtful.”
As good as the volleyball was Tuesday night, it was the Lynx’ energy and attitude that was a clear advantage — both when things were going well and when things were tough.
“We can tell that whenever our energy is up, and the bench is really hype, we can tell that is when we are doing our best,” Christiansen said. “But when we’re coasting, that’s what we call it when we are just playing volleyball, just chill, we’re not as energized and we’re not doing as good.”
“We work on that daily,” Darrington said of her team’s joy and energy on the floor. “No one is going to be perfect in this game. The team that is going to win is the one that can rebound from mistakes. This game is supposed to be fun. We point out teams that play quiet, and we’re like, ‘That doesn’t look fun, does it?
“We want to be high energy, enjoy every minute.”
That energy and joy was on display early as the Lynx built a 9-1 lead in the first set, paced by a couple of Kayla Schleifman and Elaina Bohnet kills. A.L. was never really challenged in the opening 25-14 set, and they took advantage of numerous Black Raider errors.
“We just couldn’t get into our gameplan. We just kind of got frazzled and nervous. We have to get over that,” East assistant coach Janna Waters said of her young team.
After a slow start to the second set, Sioux City East made a little run and earned its first tie at 6-6, and its first lead of the night at 8-7. Ultimately, the Black Raiders built an 11-8 lead after a big block from sophomore middle hitter Adelyn Harris, forcing a Lynx timeout.
“In that second set, they changed their game plan a little bit, and they came out after us,” Darrington said. “I called that timeout and I said, ‘You need to pick your energy up. We’re not doing what we do well. We’re letting them do their things and we’re not responding.’”
The Lynx players took heed of their coach’s words and responded right away, winning the next six points to take a 14-11 lead, and they never looked back. The run included kills by Baylie Girres, and Schleifman, and a big block from Bohnet.
“Whenever we mess up, we just kind of get over it really quick, because it’s just one point in a game, and there’s 25 points in a game,” Christiansen said. “We can get the next one; it’s all positive out there.”
Girres finished off the second 25-20 with her fifth kill of the set. Bohnet also had five kills in the set while Schleifman collected three. Christiansen collected three kills in the set to go with her 12 set assists.
The Lynx started strong once again in the third set jumping out to a 4-1 lead.
“We had slow starts in every single game. We just couldn’t get the first five points,” Waters said.
The third set was a chance for another Lynx weapon to show itself as Jillian Shanks had six kills to lead A.L. In addition to Shanks’ six third-set kills, Schleifman added five, Bohnet had three and Girres had three.
“They’re smart hitters. They know where to place the ball, either by a swing or a tip,” Waters said.
Christiansen had 16 set assists in the third as the A.L. offense was in complete rhythm, giving her 37 for the night.
“Sam has done a great job of making sure that ball goes everywhere. We don’t want to be predictable,” Darrington said.
Tuesday’s victory puts the Lynx in a position to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2014 when their season ended in the state semifinals to the same opponent they will meet Monday: Ankeny Centennial.
Both Chistiansen and Darrington credit much of their success to the work the team has done to improve its mental approach.
“Every now and then after practice we will just go in a quiet room and we’ll talk about what we have to do to get to state. We just take like five minutes, just laying there, and we hear ‘be confident’, ‘throw out that negativity’,” Christiansen said.
Darrington added that a parent stepped up to lead some mindfulness practices with the team, and that has made a big difference.
“After Sergeant Bluff, I saw the doubt creep in that we’ve had in years past, and we talked about getting rid of it,”Darrington said.
“Our mindsets have been all positive, and we’re all hyped and energized all the time,” Christiansen added.
So, how are the Lynx feeling now that they are just one match from realizing their goal of earning a trip to the state tournament?
“Oh, we’re pumped. We’re really pumped,” Christiansen said.
Sioux City East (25-15) 14 20 15
Abraham Lincoln (37-3) 25 25 25
