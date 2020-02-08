It wasn’t a surprise that Class 4-A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln won the Missouri River Conference crown Friday.
The Lynx have rarely been tested since league play began, and the showdown with second-place Sioux City East was no exception as A.L. downed the Black Raiders 63-45.
Sophomore Josh Dix, appearing in his second game back after sitting last Saturday with a quad injury, led Lincoln with 20 points while Matt Evans scored nine and Christian Tidiane added eight more.
Danny Callahan paced East with 14 points, Jaleque Dunson had 12 and Sayvion Armstrong scored 11.
The Black Raiders had plenty of motivation or so it would seem. With a win, East still had a chance to share the conference title with the Lynx.
A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said his team was ready to take care of business.
“That’s obviously one of our goals each year. We just talked about going and taking what we wanted. Lose this one, and then you rely on somebody else to have to beat them to finish this out,” Isaacson said.
“I just thought the kids really came out hungry and did a good job.”
Isaacson was especially pleased with the defensive play of Tidiane, who has received help on that end of the floor from A.L. assistant coach Jerome Vaughn.
East coach Ras Vanderloo wasn’t sure why his team was lacking with so much on the line.
“They outplayed us in every phase of the game. They brought energy. They brought toughness. They brought tremendous defense like they have all year. It was about them tonight.
“That’s what a No. 1 seed in the District tournament looks like right there,” Vanderloo said.
Isaacson said his team isn’t finished now that the conference title has been locked up.
“We’re just trying to go for more. Just keep getting better every single day and get ready for the Districts,” Isaacson said.
Dix said the Lynx win came down to toughness.
“We battled all night. They’re a really good team. We just had to tough it out. We made all the hard plays and got a lot of loose balls,” Dix said.
The Lynx shot 50% (23 of 46) from the floor for the game while East made 15 of 44 attempts (34%).
East had an early 6-4 lead before the Lynx answered with a 9-0 run to go up 13-6 with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
“They punched us in the face so to speak,” Vanderloo said. “We didn’t recover. From then it was just catch-up ball.”
Lincoln (17-1 overall, 13-0 MRC) led 19-11 after the opening quarter, making 9 of 15 shot attempts while East sank just 3 of 8 tries.
The Lynx led by as many as 14 twice in the second quarter, but the Black Raiders (13-4, 10-2) scored five of the last seven points in the half to trim their deficit to 33-22 at halftime.
A.L. scored the first five points of the second half, including a Matt Evans 3-pointer, as its advantage grew to 38-22.
Lincoln carried a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Dix hit a pair of free throws with 5:28 remaining to make it a 20-point game at 53-33.
Sioux City East (13-4, 10-2) 11 11 11 12—45
Abraham Lincoln (17-1, 13-0) 19 14 13 17—63
SCE: Jaleque Dunson 12, Sayvion Armstrong 11, Danny Callahan 14, Bennet Vanderloo , Bie Ruel 1, Aden Gomez 3, Brandt VanDyke 1, Jacob Maxey 3.
AL: Christian Tidiane 8, Josh Dix 20, Matt Evans 9, Kaden Baxter 4, Devin Nichols 6, Andrew Christensen 5, Noah Sandbothe 4.
S.C East girls 48, Abraham Lincoln 42
Nyamer Diew scored 14 points and Katlynn Tucker added 10 more to lead the Class 5-A No. 15 Sioux City East girls to a 48-42 Missouri River Conference win at 5-A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln.
Julia Wagoner scored 11 points to lead the Lynx while the Black Raiders limited the high-scoring A.L. duo of Jillian Shanks and Lucy Turner to 13 total points.
The game was tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter after East jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
The Black Raiders outscored Lincoln (14-5, 10-2 MRC) 15-5 in the second quarter to take a 24-14 lead into halftime.
The Lynx closed to within 31-28 to start the fourth quarter after a 14-7 third, but East (14-5, 10-3) was able to pull away in the final period.
Sioux City East (14-5, 10-3) 9 15 7 17—48
Abraham Lincoln (14-5, 10-2) 9 5 14 14—42
SCE: Kennedy McCloy 5, Nyamer Diew 14, Kayla Benson 6, Olivia Barnes 3, Kala Downs 2, Katlynn Tucker 10, Taylor Drent 8,
AL: Jillian Shanks 7, Kayla Schliefman 8, Alexis Pomernackas 6, Baylie Girres 4, Julia Wagoner 11, Lucy Turner 6.
