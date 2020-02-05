SIOUX CITY — Facing an 11-point halftime deficit, the Class 5-A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln girls regrouped in the second half, bouncing back for a 55-46 victory Tuesday over Sioux City West.
The victory was the Lynx’s first at West since Jan. 28, 2011, and it kept them in second place in the Missouri River Conference standings. A.L. will face third-place Sioux City East Friday and conference leader Sioux City Heelan Tuesday. Both games are in Council Bluffs.
A.L. coach Chad Schaa was happy his team never wavered despite facing an early deficit.
“We were 6 for 27 in the first half,” he said. “We had shots; nothing was dropping. We challenged the girls to pick up defense in the second half and the shots will fall, and they definitely did in the third and fourth quarters.
Julia Wagoner and Kayla Schleifman each scored 13 points for the Lynx. Jillian Shanks and Lucy Turner added 12 and 10, respectively.
Abraham Lincoln (14-5, 10-2) 4 12 17 22 — 55
Sioux City West (8-9, 4-8) 14 13 2 17 — 46
AL: Jillian Shanks 12, Emily Pomernackas 2, Kayla Schleifman 13, Alexis Pomernackas 3, Baylie Girres 2, Julia Wagoner 13, Lucy Turner 10.
SCW: Lily Juhnke 12, Gabby Wagner 9, Holly Duax 2, Sydney Edwards 4, Hope Wagner 8, Kamari Jones 3, Andrea Vazquez 8.
