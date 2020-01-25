Class 3-A Le Mars, playing in its first season in the Missouri River Conference, has been a mild surprise, staying near the top of the standings much of the season.
The Bulldogs were able to test Class 4-A Abraham Lincoln at times Friday, but Josh Dix and the Lynx answered each time.
Dix scored 23 points and Noah Sandbothe added nine more as A.L. knocked off Le Mars 58-48 to earn the season sweep of the Bobcats and remain unbeaten in the MRC.
Lincoln beat the Bulldogs in Le Mars 57-43 Dec. 10.
Aisea Toki scored 15 points for Le Mars while Alec Dreckman and Jaxon Baumgartner each added 11.
Le Mars trailed by as many as 13 late in the third quarter, but an 8-0 run had them within five a minute into the fourth.
That’s when the Lynx decided they had seen enough and responded with a 14-4 surge to put the game away midway through the final quarter.
The game was marred by turnovers. Lincoln committed 22 while the Bulldogs coughed up the ball 20 times.
Lincoln coach Jason Isaacson said his team needs to get better at taking care of the ball.
“If we can kind of play turnover-free basketball, I think we’re going to be pretty tough. But both teams really competed hard and defended really well,” Isaacson said.
“Each team had a little bit to do with that,” he added.
The Lynx had a decided height advantage, and it resulted in a 27-10 rebounding edge for A.L.
“We have a little more length than them, but I think we play similar styles,” Isaacson said.
“That was kind of an effort to try and get some of those guys to just be aggressive around the rim. One on your post catches but also offensive rebounds. That’s a great way to get putbacks,” he added.
Le Mars coach Dave Irwin said A.L.’s physicality ultimately wore down the Bulldogs down the stretch.
“Both teams are really good defensively. Both teams really get after it and make everything the other team wants to do a lot more difficult.
“Our size, I think, was a factor. Just the fact that we didn’t do a great job rebounding. I asked my guys to leave it all out there. I thought you saw a team that wanted it really bad and a team that knew they had it,” Irwin said.
The Lynx led 11-10 after the first quarter in which the teams combined to commit 12 turnovers.
The Bulldogs went the first 4:30 of the second quarter without scoring a point as Lincoln built a 17-10 advantage.
A Lennx Brown 3-pointer made it 22-14 A.L. with 2:42 to play in the first half.
The Lynx led 26-16 at halftime after outscoring the Bulldogs 15-6 in the second quarter.
The A.L. lead swelled to 34-22 on a Dix 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining in the third.
Lincoln (12-1 overall, 9-0 MRC) carried a 35-25 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Le Mars (9-4, 4-3) scored the first five points of the final quarter, including a Jaxon Baumgartner trey that got the Bulldogs to within five at 35-30 with seven minutes left in the game.
But the Lynx answered with a 14-4 run to pad their lead back to 49-34 with 3:35 remaining.
Le Mars (9-4, 4-3) 10 6 9 23—48
Abraham Lincoln (12-1, 9-0) 11 15 9 23—58
LM: Caleb Dreckman , Trevor Smith 4, Alec Dreckman 11, Jaxon Baumgartner 11, Brady Williams 7, Aisea Toki 15.
AL: Christian Tidiane 1, Lennx Brown 3, Jamison Gruber 6, Josh Dix 23, Matt Evans 4, Kaden Baxter 7, Quentin Bradley 3, Noah Sandbothe 9.
A.L. girls 43, Le Mars 26
Jillian Shanks scored 15 points, and Lucy Turner added 10 more to help guide the host Abraham Lincoln girls to a 43-26 Missouri River Conference win over Le Mars to complete the season sweep of the Bulldogs.
The Lynx won 56-46 at Le Mars Dec. 10.
The win improved Lincoln to 11-3 overall (8-1 MRC) while Le Mars fell to 5-9, 3-6.
Jaelynn Dreckman paced the Bulldogs with 12 points, and Shaniah Temple scored 10.
The Lynx led 13-7 after the first quarter and 18-11 at halftime.
Shanks had nine first-half points while Dreckman led the Bulldogs with seven points in the half.
A.L. pulled away in the third quarter when the Lynx outscored Le Mars 16-5 to take a 34-18 advantage to the fourth.
Le Mars (5-9, 3-6) 7 4 7 8—26
Abraham Lincoln (11-3, 8-1) 13 5 16 9—43
LM: Alivia Van Otterloo , Maggie Allen 2, Kady Leusink 2, Shaniah Temple 10, Jaelynn Dreckman 12.
AL: Jillian Shanks 15, Kayla Schleifman 8, Baylie Girres 2, Julia Wagoner 8, Lucy Turner 10.
