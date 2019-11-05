If you spend any time talking to the members of the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team, you will undoubtedly hear them talking about two things: being hype, and burning the boat.
With their 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 victory Monday night over defending state champion Ankeny Centennial, the Lynx have burned that boat to the ground and they have all the reason in the world to be hype earning a trip to next week’s state volleyball tournament.
“Our motto this year is burn the boat, meaning burn everything that’s happened in the past,” senior Taylan Keefer said. “Last year we were one game away from going to state, and this year we wanted to put all of our doubts away. We wanted to never play safe, we wanted to always play with our confidence and energy up.”
Coach Katie Darrington knows it is that energy, that hype, that gets her team going.
“These girls feed off hype. That’s their whole goal in life, to be hype” Darrington said.
The victory means the Lynx will be going back to the state tournament for the first time since 2014; something they have been working towards for four long years.
“It’s exciting and relieving at the same time because everyone here knew we deserved it,” senior Elaina Bohnet said. “We knew that now was our time, so we put in all the work that we can and it’s just relieving that it finally paid off.”
The match came to an end with Bohnet and Bylie Girres going up for a block on Centennial’s Ellie Cox. When the ball fell harmlessly on the Jaguar side of the net, the Lynx knew the hard work and effort had paid off.
“Everything just came to my body. I just knew once Baylie and Elaina went up for that last block, I just knew it was going down, and I had no feeling that it was going over the net,” Keefer said. “So much excitement came to me, I didn’t know what to do in that moment.”
Senior Julia Wagoner’s reaction was simple but powerful.
“I was thinking that we are going to state!” she said. “I was so proud of everyone.”
Darrington had to keep her emotions in check as the Lynx inched closer to securing their state berth.
“When we hit that 20 mark, I started kind of hyperventilating,” she said, “because I was like, we’re going…”
Ankeny Centennial came into the match as the defending state champion, and winner of four of the last five state championships. They also came with one of the best players in the state, University of Wisconsin commit Devyn Robinson, on their side of the net.
The 6-2 Robinson made her presence felt at the net collecting a big block and five kills early in the set. The Jaguars built a 14-10 lead, and didn’t trail until late in the set. Following a Calea Jones kill, Centennial was up 20-19.
But that would be their last lead of the set.
A Kayla Schleifman kill tied the set at 20, and then Bohnet fired an ace to give the Lynx their first lead at 21-20. The Jaguars committed three errors in the final four points as A.L. closed out the set 25-20.
The second set would follow a similar trajectory. Centennial jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but the Lynx started chipping away. A well placed ball by Wagoner, followed by two Bohnet aces brought the Lynx back to 8-6. The teams traded points and saw the score tied at 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
But again, the Lynx took over late, winning six of the final seven points to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
“I think those last five points in game one and game two were crucial,” Jaguar coach Jessica Rinehart said.
“We’ve worked all year on finishing, but also just taking it one point at a time,” Darrington said.
The raucous crowd played a key role in the second set.
“They had a loud crowd; it was hard for us to get information out to the court to our players because it was so loud,” Rinehart said.
Darrington wasn’t worried about the crowd, because she knows her team feeds off of that energy.
“I knew the louder the crowd got, the more we would respond to it,” she said.
“We had all of the energy on our side; they had no energy over there,” Keefer said. “We knew if we had our energy up, they would get down on themselves.”
The way A.L. finished the second set carried over to the third where the Jaguars continued to make errors, and the Lynx only seemed to get stronger.
In the third set, A.L. got contributions from all over the floor, and continually stifled Robinson and the entire Centennial attack with it’s scrappy defense.
“I think that is honestly our best quality,” Bohnet said of her team’s defense. “We do have weapons all across the front row, but we’re so quick and so scrappy it makes other teams feel like they can’t find a place on the floor.”
Darrington said that her team’s lack of real size means they have to be great in other areas.
“We’ve never been big, so alright, if we aren’t going to be big, we better be scrappy,” she said, “and you better touch every ball, and you better follow each other to every ball.”
The Lynx did that over and over in the third set. At 12-6, following a Wagoner ace, the senior made a great defensive play to continue the Lynx run. Another defining moment came at 15-8 when Girres and Bohnet recorded a highlight block on Robinson.
“We just got deflated,” Rinehart said. “And that is something that AL never does. That’s something I knew about them, they play the entire match, all the time, the same way, no matter what. They have a really awesome will about them to win, and I knew for us to pull out this match we would need to stick in there.”
“It’s a huge compliment,” Darrington said, “and it is something that we have literally been working on since day one.”
The Lynx offense was paced by Sam Christiansen and her 33 set assists. Juniors Schleifman and Jillan Shanks, along with sophomore Baylie Girres, led the Lynx with 10 kills each. Bohnet, the team’s leading attacker had just six kills and Wagoner chipped in eight.
“I was having a rough night offensively and that was where I’m most proud of my team,” Bohnet said. “They really picked up my slack, noticed early that I was struggling, getting shut down at the net, so they really took advantage of that and went on a roll.”
Darrington continues to be impressed with her team’s versatility.
“We have so many weapons, if one person isn’t doing it, five others step up!” she said. “Three amazing athletes (the underclassmen). They went out and got it done tonight.”
The Lynx will be the No. 5 seed heading to the state tournament and will take on No. 4 Ankeny on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
“I think it’s going to be really exciting because that is all we have talked about all season because we knew how capable we were,” Bohnet said.
Keefer admits that there will be some nerves.
“Lots of nerves. None of us have been there, ever,” she said. “We are just going to have to breathe and play our game.”
Coach Darrington couldn’t be more proud of the way her team has made this run.
“I’m just so happy for them. They have worked so hard and they deserve this,” she said. “They believe in each other, and they want to play for each other. They just truly want each other to be great.”
“This entire season has not been built around one player; it’s been so selfless,” she said.
Even though the team hasn’t been to the state tournament since 2014, Wagoner doesn’t envision a short trip.
“We aren’t planning on just going to state…” she said.
Ankeny Centennial 20 21 16
Abraham Lincoln 25 25 25
