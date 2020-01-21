Abraham Lincoln’s boys and girls teams defeated Sioux City West Monday at Thunderbowl Lanes.
The A.L. boys won 3,047-2334. It was a new season-high mark for the Lynx, beating last season’s high by 40 pins.
The A.L. girls earned a 1,879-1588 victory.
A.L. freshman Eric McCoy finished with a 481 series. Bennett Olsen had the second-highest mark with a 428.
On the girls side, A.L. junior Jennica Soar took led the way with a 321 series.
Boys team score
Abraham Lincoln 3,047, Sioux City West 2,334
A.L. individual scoring
Eric McCoy 481, Bennett Olsen 428, Rocky Rubink 400, Conner Roberts 396, Carter James 366, Jared Kaufman 322.
S.C. West individual scoring
Nate Patterson 425, Calden Martin 302, Kirk H 282, Ceser Vazquez 278, Carter 267, Brian B 2020.
Girls team score
Abraham Lincoln 1,879, Sioux City West 1,588
A.L. individual scoring
Jennica Soar 321, Kylee Hoffman 261, Abbigale Olson 237, Abigail Rodriguez 192, Tatum Mark 163.
S.C. West individual scoring
Mandy Myers 269, Madison James 223, Abby Simmons 200, Shianne Marsh 188, Daisey Reynosa 157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.