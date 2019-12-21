On its way to the holiday break, Class 4-A No. 10 Abraham Lincoln found itself in a dogfight with Sioux City West.
The Lynx prevailed behind strong rebounding and defense in the second half to win 59-41 and improve to 7-0 (6-0 in Missouri River Conference play) on the season.
Winning a couple of games to start the season? No big deal, right? Start undefeated? Not too difficult.
Staying undefeated? It’s hard. No matter how you look at it, being undefeated is a big deal.
“I’m really proud of the kids, they’ve been working extremely hard,” Abraham Lincoln coach Jason Isaacson said. “At the same time, 7-0 is great, but it’s about how good are we going to be at the end. For now, we are going to enjoy it, get a couple of days off and then we’ll get back to work.”
So how does being undefeated jive with preseason expectations?
“I thought we had a chance,” Isaacson said. “The thing that stands out is I knew Josh Dix has put in a ton of work to speed up his development. He’s doing a great job leading us.
“And then our seniors set the tone for how they work and defensively. When you defend the way we have been, you’ve got a chance in every single game. You don’t necessarily expect to win every one, but you know you’re going to be right there if you play like you can.”
It was a back-and-forth battle from the start between A.L. and S.C. West. Abraham Lincoln led 17-16 after the first quarter and 30-29 at the half. The third quarter was a struggle for both sides as the two teams combined for 16 points. A.L. then exploded for 20 points in the fourth while holding the Wolverines to just five.
In the fourth quarter, junior Christian Tidiane grabbed a big offensive rebound and scored the put back. Later, Lennx Brown got another offensive rebound for Abraham Lincoln, scored the bucket, got fouled and made his free throw for a three-point play.
“We really challenged them at halftime, and they responded,” Isaacson said. “We challenged them to guard someone one-on-one and not rely on any help side. Lennx was great. He was our guy tonight because he took the most charges. His minutes were crucial for us tonight, so I was really happy to see him do well.”
Tidiane finished the night with seven points and 13 rebounds.
“It was a very tough game, a hard battle between two teams, and I felt like at the end the tougher team won,” Tidiane said. “Our emphasis on the game was to attack the boards and get putbacks. We feel good now, but we know we have more work to do.”
Dix, averaging 16.8 points per game coming into the game, finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four steals. Brown recorded nine points and four rebounds, while Kaden Baxter added seven and Jamison Gruber six.
Sioux City East, also undefeated, leads the Missouri River Conference in scoring at 74.2 PPG. A.L. and S.C. East will meet up in Sioux City on Jan. 14. The road won’t be easy for Abraham Lincoln after the break, the Lynx have games against Harlan, Bellevue West (Class-A No. 2 in NE) and S.C. East.
Abraham Lincoln and Bellevue West play at the Mid-America Center on Jan. 11.
A.L. (7-0, 6-0) 17 13 9 20—59
S.C.W. (2-4, 2-3) 16 13 7 5—41
A.L.: Josh Dix 22, Lennx Brown 9, Christian Tidiane 7, Kaden Baxter 7, Jamison Gruber 6, Andrew Christensen 5, Noah Sandbothe 2, Matt Evans 1
S.C.W.: Bryson Brinkman 10, Kyrel Hanks 9, Marcus McCray 9, Keeon Hutton 5, Keavian Hayes 4, Keenan Hegna 2, Dominic Frye 2
A.L. girls 56, Sioux City West 35
After a sluggish start, Abraham Lincoln outscored Sioux City West 16-10 in the second quarter to take control of the game. A.L. won 56-35 to improve to 5-2 on the season and 5-0 in the Missouri River Conference.
“So far, so good,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “Two losses against two ranked teams. We’re in a good spot right now. We’re undefeated, we’re atop the conference with (Sioux City) East, so we’re feeling pretty good right now.”
To go along with strong offensive quarters, Abraham Lincoln shut the door on S.C. West with its defense in the second half. S.C. West only scored four points in the fourth quarter. Much of that can be attributed to senior Julia Wagoner and her tenacious style.
“Julia is just an animal defensively, I’ve never had anybody as good as her,” Schaa said. “Just her determination to want to get a stop, want to get that ball, unbelievable. Julia is one of those people I want her to get in people’s heads. She gets in people’s heads.”
Kayla Schleifman led the offense with 14 points and six rebounds. Lucy Turner scored 13 points, while Jillian Shanks had 12 points and seven rebounds.
“Kayla ran the court really well and she was very confident,” Schaa said. “When Kayla’s confident, she’s tough to defend and tough to stop.”
A.L. (6-2) 9 16 14 17—56
S.C.W. (3-4) 10 10 11 4—35
A.L.: Kayla Schleifman 14, Lucy Turner 13, Jillian Shanks 12, Alexis Pomernackas 8, Baylie Girres 5, Julia Wagoner 4
S.C.W.: Hope Wagner 11, Braedyn Downs 6, Sydney Edwards 5, Kamari Jones 4, Ashleigh Fitzgerald 2, Nia Moore 2, Andrea Vasquez 2, Gabby Wagner 1
