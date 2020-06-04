The Ryan Koch era officially commenced Tuesday when the Abraham Lincoln softball team took the field for its first practice of the season.
Numbers are high, as is the girls’ excitement after the season was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“So far, we have about 34 kids signed up,” Koch said. “Our numbers are great, but we’re going to be young. Of our 34, we have 18 of those girls that are sophomores and below and a bunch of athletes. We’ve had a couple volleyball girls come out. I think they’re looking to get out and play something. We’ve had some kids from other sports showing some interest to get out there and play, so we’ve had some other athletes.”
The Lynx were young last season, finishing with a 7-26 record and a 4-8 showing in the Missouri River Conference. They lost three senior starters but return a slew of talent, including freshman pitcher Holly Hansen, who started 31 games, throwing 160 innings with a 5.49 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 2019.
“As an eighth-grader being thrown out there, she had to learn adversity right away,” Koch said. “She wasn’t overpowering people, but she was throwing strikes. She’s learned to overcome that adversity of things not going her way or teammates not making plays. She’s always been calm, cool and collected with all of that. Just her poise that she shows on the mound as an eighth grader, she’s just going to grow. There’s a tremendous upside in what Holly can do for us.”
Other leaders expected to step up for the Lynx include senior second baseman Sydney McCorkle, who has garnered interest from Iowa Western, and speedster Alexis Carrithurs. Junior catcher Sierra Beaman and center fielder Maddie Anderson-Trotter and sophomore shortstop Emma O’Neal are also expected to contribute.
As excited as Koch is to see his team on the field this year, he knows it’s also important that they follow state guidelines for the safety of everyone on the field. They want to set a precedent for how sports in the fall, winter and beyond can compete safely.
“I think it’s important for us to show the state that this can be done, and that will help with their fall sports and winter sports,” Koch said. “If we can prove that we can follow these guidelines and keep kids safe, then it’s going to show the state that these other sports can play as well.”
He also thinks his squad has the potential to take a large step forward.
“I have high expectations for them,” Koch said. “We have some really good athletes that can contribute in all facets of the game. I think we have the potential to finish in the top three or four of the conference. I think we’re going to surprise some people just with the athletes that we have. We’ve had more athletes come out, and when you have those, they can contribute in ways that they don’t even realize yet. There’s tons of potential to make some noise in the conference. We’re real confident. We know we have a pitcher that can throw strikes, and if we put the girls in the right positions to make the plays and they make the plays they’re supposed to make, I think we can really compete this year.”
