Abraham Lincoln’s Julia Wagoner (7) strikes the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2018.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

LE MARS — Abraham Lincoln’s Julia Wagoner eclipsed 1,000 career digs as the Class 5-A No. 8 Lynx opened Missouri River Conference play with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-21 sweep of Le Mars.

“It was a great effort for our conference opener and playing a new team in our conference,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said.

Abraham Lincoln (6-0, 1-0) 25 25 25

Le Mars (2-5, 0-2) 17 11 21

A.L. Statistical leaders: Kills: Elaina Bohnet 8, Julia Wagoner 7, Sam Christiansen 4, Bailey Girres 3, Kayla Schleifman 7, Jillian Shanks 5. Digs: Bohnet 14, Wagoner, Christiansen 13, Shanks 12, Taylan Keefer 22. Blocks: Bohnet 1, Wagoner 3, Christiansen 2, Girres 5, Schleifman 4, Shanks 2. Assists: Christiansen 26. Aces: Girres 2.

