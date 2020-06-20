Ryan Koch landed his first win as Abraham Lincoln’s head softball coach Friday with a convincing doubleheader sweep of city and Missouri River Conference rival Thomas Jefferson.
The Lynx earned a 14-2 triumph in the first game and an 11-2 victory in the second.
Holly Hansen earned both wins in the circle for A.L. She surrendered a 2-0 lead after the first inning in Game 1 but shut down T.J. the rest of the way. The Lynx took the lead with a four-run third inning, then blew the game wide open with a 10-run fourth inning.
She continued that solid pitching in the nightcap, allowing only two sixth-inning runs.
“She pitched great tonight,” Koch said.
A.L. also got solid offensive contributions from Jessica Vrenick, Emma O’Neal, Maddie Anderson-Trotter, Sierrah Beaman and Alexis Carrithers.
“The girls came to play tonight,” Koch said. “They were focused. They learned a lot from being in that close game in our first game of the year.
“You get up for these games. City rivalries are important, and the kids were focused right away. T.J. put up a couple runs early in the first game, and we didn’t let it bother us. The girls just got after it.”
Abraham Lincoln will return to action Tuesday to play host to Le Mars, while Thomas Jefferson will play at Sergeant Bluff-Luton the same night.
Thomas Jefferson 200 0 – 2 3 3
Abraham Lincoln 004 (10) – 14 10 2
W: Holly Hansen. L: Alyssa Denman.
2B: AL, Emma O’Neal, Kelsi Nelson.
Thomas Jefferson (0-2) 000 002 0 – 2 2 3
Abraham Lincoln (2-1) 301 502 0 – 11 6 2
W: Holly Hansen. L: Denman.
3B: AL, O’Neal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.