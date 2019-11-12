Not many teams in the state of Iowa will begin play at the state tournament with a better win streak than Abraham Lincoln. Since losing to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Sept. 24th, the Lynx have reeled off 21 straight victories and haven’t dropped a set in over a month.
Fifth-seeded Abraham Lincoln (38-3) will play fourth-seed Ankeny (36-5) today at 2 p.m. on court one of the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
“I think that just really motivated us to pick up our practices and our work
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.