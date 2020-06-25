While her team may still be searching for its first win of the season, Thomas Jefferson softball coach Amy Anderson is seeing signs of progress.
That was evident Wednesday during the Yellow Jackets’ 14-6 loss to Shenandoah. T.J. put together 11 hits with three going for extra bases. Natalie Arnold, Hannah Belt, Lilly Thompson and Jazlynn Sanders each enjoyed multi-hit games.
“Today was nice,” Anderson said. “The girls played a little looser. It’s just about putting a complete game together. Either hitting is on and fielding and pitching are off or (vice versa). It’s about getting everything to work together.”
Thomas Jefferson hasn’t been helped by its schedule. Their three opponents – Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Shenandoah – are a combined 12-2 to start the season.
Baseball and softball games returned on June 15, but T.J.’s first scheduled game for June 18 was pushed the 19th due to a rainout. When they finally got on the field, many teams around the state had already played a handful of games.
“Our schedule is tough, and we didn’t even get to get a game in until Friday of that first week when a lot of teams were heading into their fourth and fifth game,” Anderson said. “Getting a late start didn’t help matters, but it’s been nice to get some games in. We’re young, and we’re just trying to work out some kinks. We’re just playing really tense. These first few games, we’ve put a lot of pressure on ourselves.”
Still, the team’s progress is apparent.
“We’re just talking about improving and getting better each game and every time we step on the field,” Anderson said. “We saw a lot of improvement, and we want to keep taking this into the next game.”
T.J. will be back in action tonight for a doubleheader with Le Mars.
Shenandoah (5-0) 270 021 2 – 14 16 1
Thomas Jefferson (0-5) 400 002 0 – 6 11 4
W: Brooke Bauer. L: Alyssa Denman.
2B: TJ, Lilly Thompson, Jazlynn Sanders. 3B: TJ, Natalie Arnold.
