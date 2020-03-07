Iowa Western
Friday, March 6
Softball
IWCC 7-9, North Iowa Area 3-0
Women’s Basketball
District K championship
Moberly Area 63, IWCC 51
Wrestling
NJCAA National Championship, 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 7
Baseball
Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 2, and 4 p.m.
Softball
Northeast at IWCC, 12 and 2 p.m.
Wrestling
NJCAA National Championship, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 8
Baseball
Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 12 and 2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
State Basketball Tournament
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 9
Class 1-A
No. 4 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.
No. 1 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. No. 8 Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.
No. 2 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 6 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.
Class 2-A
No. 3 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 6 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Treynor (24-1) vs. No. 7 Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. No. 8 Woodward-Granger (22-2)
Tuesday, March 10
Class 2-A
No. 4 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 5 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.
Class 3-A
No. 1 Norwalk (21-3) vs. No. 8 Harlan (18-6), 11:15 a.m.
No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (18-6) vs. No. 5 Ballard (18-6), 1 p.m.
No. 2 Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (19-5), 2:45 p.m.
No. 3 Pella (19-5) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-10), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4-A
No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. No. 8 Davenport North (16-8), 8:15 p.m.
No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 5 North Scott (22-1), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
Class 4-A
No. 2 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. No. 7 WDM Dowling (16-7), 12:15 p.m.
No. 3 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (18-5), 10:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
State Basketball pairings
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Thursday, March 5
Class 4-A semifinals
No. 1 North Scott 40, No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 32
No. 6 Lewis Central 62, No. 2 Glenwood 51
Class 5-A semifinals
No. 3 Johnston 71, No. 2 Iowa City High 61
No. 1 Waukee 88, No. 5 Waterloo West 65
Class 3-A Semifinals
No. 5 North Polk 46, No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 44
No. 3 Sioux City Heelan 61, No. 2 Clear Lake 57
Friday, March 6
Class 2-A semifinals
No. 4 Osage 46, No. 1 Cascade 32
No. 3 North Linn 61 , No. 2 West Hancock 46
Class 1-A semifinals
No. 1 Newell-Fonda 84, No. 5 Saint Ansgar 33
No. 3 Algona Garrigan 69, No. 2 Marquette Catholic 37
Class 5-A championship
No. 3 Johnston (23-2) vs. No. 1 Waukee (23-2), 6 p.m.
Class 3-A championship
No. 3 Sioux City Heelan 53, No. 5 North Polk 46
Saturday, March 7
Class 4-A championship
No. 1 North Scott (25-0) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (21-5), 3 p.m.
Class 2-A championship
No. 4 Osage (24-2) vs. No. 3 North Linn (24-2), 5 p.m.
Class 1-A championship
No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. No. 3 Algona Garrigan (25-1), 7 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
Mountain West semifinals
No. 5 San Diego State 81, Boise State 68
MVC tournament
Drake 77, Northern Iowa 56
Bradley 64, Southern Illinois 59
Valparaiso 74, Loyola Chicago 73
Missouri State vs. Indiana State, late
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Kansas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Dayton vs. George Washington, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Baylor at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
No. 6 Kentucky at Florida, 12 p.m.
No. 7 Florida State vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
No. 8 Seton Hall at No. 11 Creighton, 1:30 p.m.
No. 10 Louisville at No. 22 Virginia, 3 p.m.
No. 12 Duke vs North Carolina, 5 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford, 10 p.m.
No. 14 Villanova at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Auburn at Tennesse, 11 a.m.
No. 20 Penn State at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
No. 24 Wisconsin at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma State at Texas, 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Kansas State, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 5 p.m.
Big East
Marquette at St. John’s, 11 a.m.
DePaul at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
MVC tournament
Drake vs. Bradley, 2:35 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No. 9 Maryland at No. 25 Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 19. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
No. 21 Houston vs. Memphis, 11 a.m.
Big Ten
Nebraska at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
MVC tournament finals
semfinal winners
Women
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina 89, Georgia 56
No. 3 Oregon 79, Utah 59
No. 4 Louisville 71, Syracuse 46
No. 6 Maryland 74, Purdue 62
No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 14 Oregon State, late
No. 8 UCLA vs. USC, late
No. 9 Mississippi State 79, LSU 49
No. 10 NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48
Michigan 67, No. 11 Northwestern 59
No. 13 Arizona 86, California 73
No. 25 Arkansas 67, No. 15 Texas A&M 66
No. 16 Kentucky 86, Tennessee 65
Ohio State 87, No. 19 Iowa 66
No. 20 Indiana 78, Rutgers 60
No. 21 Princeton 77, Columbia 52
No. 22 Florida State 76, Wake Forest 47
Big East tournament
Providence 49, Georgetown 46
Villanova 64, Xavier 56 (OT)
MVC
Northern Iowa 91, Drake 78
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 5 UConn, in AAC quarterfinals, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn. 1 p.m.
No. 17 South Dakota vs. Omaha, in Summit League championship, at Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. 12 p.m.
No. 18 DePaul in Big East quarterfinals, at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, 12 p.m.
No. 21 Princeton at Cornell, 4 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State vs. Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor at Iowa State, 12 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Washington 118, Atlanta 112
Oklahoma City 126, New York 103
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 120
Indiana 108, Chicago 102
New Orleans 110, Miami 104
Orlando 132, Minnesota 118
Utah 99, Boston 94
Dallas 121, Memphis 96
Portland at Phoenix, late
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
New Jersey 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 2, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0
Arizona at Calgary, late
Colorado at Vancouver, late
Toronto at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISIONER — Suspended INF Domingo Leyba for 80 games following a positive for a performance-enhancing substance under Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Dean Kremer and OF Ryan Mckenna to Triple-A Norfolk (IL). Re-assigned RHP Cristian Alvarado, Brady Rodgers and Marcos Diplain; LHP Hunter Cervenka; C Martin Cervenka and Adley Rutschman to minor league camp
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Yoan Moncada on a five-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to Triple A Toledo (IL). Re-assigned OF Jacob Robinson to minor league camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHPs Kent Emmanuel and Cionel Perez; RHP Cristian Javier to minor league camp. Re-assigned RHPs Riley Ferrell and Brendan McCurry; LHP Ryan Hartman to minor league camp.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Daniel Gossett, Grant Holmes, Daulton Jeffries and James Kaprielian to the Los Vegas Aviators (PCL). Reassigned LHP Donnie Hart and RHPs Ben Bracewell, Parker Dunshee, Ian Gardeck, Brian Howard and Zach Lee to their minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHPs Austin Adams, Dan Altavilla, Gerson Bautista, Brandon Brennan, Nestor Cortes, Justin Dunn, Matt Festa, Zac Grotz, Matt Magill, Yohan Ramirez, Erik Swanson, Taylor Williams; LHPs Taylor Guilbeau, Nick Margevicius, Justus Sheffield; INFs J.P. Crawford, Shed Long Jr., Tim Lopes, Daniel Vogelbach, Sam Haggerty, Donovan Walton; OFs Braden Bishop, Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis, Dylan Moore; C Tom Murphy and Austin Nola to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Art Warren to AAA Tacoma Rainiers (PCL) and OF Jose Siri to AA Arkansas Travelers.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to the Nashville Sounds (PCL). Optioned RHPs Kyle Cody and Tyler Phillips, INF Anderson Tejada to the Frisco Roughriders (Texas). Reassigned RHPs Jason Bahr, Wei-Chieh Huang, Tim Dillard, Arturo Reyes, Taylor Guerrieri and Ian Gibaut; LHP Kyle Bird and C Sam Huff to minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tyson Miller and INF Robel Garcia to Triple-A Iowa (PCL). Optioned LHP Justin Steele and RHP Manuel Rodriguez to Double-A Tennessee. Assigned RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Caleb Simpson and Brock Stewart; LHPs Tyler Olson and C.D. Pelham; C Jhonny Pereda to minor league camp.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Ben Bowden and INF Tyler Nevin to Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Hartford. Reassigned RHPs Tommy Doyle, Julian Fernandez, Alexander Guillen, Tim Melville and Wes Parsons; LHP Ryan Rolison; INFs Colton Welker and Ryan Vilade; C Brian Serven to minor league camp. Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Jairo Diaz, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Ashton Goudeau, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Antonio Santos, Antonio Senzatela and Jesus Tinoco; LHPs Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and James Pazos; C Dom Nunez; INF Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Tyler Nevin and Brendan Rodgers; OF Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard and Raimel Tapia to one-year contracts.
MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Christian Yelich on a nine-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHPs Stephen Gonsalves and RHPs Jordan Humphreys and Franklyn Kilome to the Syracuse Mets (IL). Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (EL). Re-assigned RHPs Matt Blackham, Stephen Nogosek, Nick Rumbelow and Francisco Ríos; C Austin Bossart and C David Rodríguez; OF Tim Tebow to minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Melvin Adon and Jandel Gustave; LHP Conner Menez and Sam Selman; INF Chris Shaw, Kean Wong and Abiatal Avelino to Triple-A Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned RHP Tyler Cyrto, Sean Hjelle, Jake Jewell, Luis Madero, Trey McNutt, Raffi Vizcaino and Sam Wolf; LHP Sam Moll; C Ricardo Genoves; and OF Jamie Westbrook to minor league camp.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tim Holdgrafer.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Evy Rubial.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Carlos Garcia and LHP Taylor Purus to the Fargo-Moorhead Red-Hawks (AA).
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Brandon Presley. Released Rhp Justin Brantley; INF Nelson Ward and C Issac Wenrich.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Mike O’Reilly.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Anthony Guardado and INF Jack Zoellner.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to the Rochester Americans (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Josh Jacobs and F Jesper Boqvist to Birmingham (AHL).
American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Ryan Johnston from Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).
SOCCER
Men
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Axel Sijoberg to San Antonio FC (USL).
DC UNITED — Signed D Steven Birnbaum to a three-year contract extension.
