Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, March 7

Baseball

Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 2, and 4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC 8-9, Northeast 0-1

Wrestling

NJCAA National Championship, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 8

Baseball

Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 12 and 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Baseball

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Iowa Western at North Platte, 2, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Baseball

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

State Basketball Tournament

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Monday, March 9

Class 1-A

No. 4 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.

No. 1 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. No. 8 Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.

No. 2 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 6 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.

Class 2-A

No. 3 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 6 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Treynor (24-1) vs. No. 7 Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. No. 8 Woodward-Granger (22-2)

Tuesday, March 10

Class 2-A

No. 4 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 5 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.

Class 3-A

No. 1 Norwalk (21-3) vs. No. 8 Harlan (18-6), 11:15 a.m.

No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (18-6) vs. No. 5 Ballard (18-6), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (19-5), 2:45 p.m.

No. 3 Pella (19-5) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-10), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4-A

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. No. 8 Davenport North (16-8), 8:15 p.m.

No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 5 North Scott (22-1), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Class 4-A

No. 2 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. No. 7 WDM Dowling (16-7), 12:15 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (18-5), 10:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

State Basketball pairings

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Thursday, March 5

Class 4-A semifinals

No. 1 North Scott 40, No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 32

No. 6 Lewis Central 62, No. 2 Glenwood 51

Class 5-A semifinals

No. 3 Johnston 71, No. 2 Iowa City High 61

No. 1 Waukee 88, No. 5 Waterloo West 65

Class 3-A Semifinals

No. 5 North Polk 46, No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 44

No. 3 Sioux City Heelan 61, No. 2 Clear Lake 57

Friday, March 6

Class 2-A semifinals

No. 4 Osage 46, No. 1 Cascade 32

No. 3 North Linn 61 , No. 2 West Hancock 46

Class 1-A semifinals

No. 1 Newell-Fonda 84, No. 5 Saint Ansgar 33

No. 3 Algona Garrigan 69, No. 2 Marquette Catholic 37

Class 5-A championship

No. 3 Johnston (23-2) vs. No. 1 Waukee (23-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3-A championship

No. 3 Sioux City Heelan 53, No. 5 North Polk 46

Saturday, March 7

Class 4-A championship

No. 1 North Scott 49, No. 6 Lewis Central 35

Class 2-A championship

No. 3 North Linn 66, No. 4 Osage 42

Class 1-A championship

No. 1 Newell-Fonda 65, No. 3 Algona Garrigan 63

NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Kansas 66, Texas Tech 62

No. 3 Dayton 76, George Washington 51

West Virginia 76, No. 4 Baylor 64

No. 6 Kentucky 71, Florida 70

No. 7 Florida State 80, Boston College 62

No. 11 Creighton 77, No. 8 Seton Hall 60

No. 22 Virginia 57, No. 10 Louisville 54

No. 12 Duke 89, North Carolina 76

No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford, late

No. 14 Villanova 70, Georgetown 69

No. 17 Auburn 85, Tennesse 63

Northwestern 80, No. 20 Penn State 69

No. 24 Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56

Big Ten

Rutgers 71, Purdue 68 (OT)

Big 12

Oklahoma State 81, Texas 59

Kansas State 79, Iowa State 63

Oklahoma 78, TCU 76

Big East

St. John’s 88, Marquette 86

Providence 93, DePaul 55

Butler 72, Xavier 71

MVC tournament

Bradley 76, Drake 66

Valparaiso 89, Missouri State 82

Sunday’s Games

No. 9 Maryland at No. 25 Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 19. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 Houston vs. Memphis, 11 a.m.

Big Ten

Nebraska at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

MVC tournament finals

semfinal winners

Women

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina 78, No. 25 Arkansas 53

No. 3 Oregon 88, No. 13 Arizona 70

No. 22 Florida State 62, No. 4 Louisville 60

No. 5 UConn 94, Temple 61

No. 6 Maryland 66, No. 20 Indiana 51

No. 17 South Dakota 99, Omaha 40

No. 18 DePaul 97, Providence 59

No. 21 Princeton 69, Cornell 50

No. 23 Missouri State 72, Loyola Chicago 61

Big Ten

Ohio State 66, Michigan 60

Big 12

TCU 77, West Virginia 63

Texas Tech 106, Oklahoma 94

Big East

Seton Hall 83, Butler 57

Marquette 72, Villanova 59

Creighton vs. St. John’s, late

MVC

Bradley 71, Evansville 53

Illinois State 62, Indiana State 55

Valparaiso 69, Southern Illinois 58

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor at Iowa State, 12 p.m.

No. 5 UConn vs. South Florida, 3 p.m.

No. 10 NC State vs. No. 22 Florida State, 11 a.m.

No. 18 DePaul vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma State at Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Kansas at Kansas State, 2 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 108, Houston 99

Utah 111, Detroit 105

Cleveland 104, Denver 102

Memphis 118, Atlanta 101

Golden State 118, Philadelphia 114

Sacramento at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 1, Dallas 0

Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 3

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 1

Florida 4, Montreal 1

New Jersey 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Ottawa 2, San Jose 1 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Double A Trenton.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Returned RHP Brandon Bailey to minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHPs Scott Blewett to Omaha and Carlos Hernandez to Wilmington. Assigned Ps Conner Greene, Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Re-assigned RHPs Uceta Adonis, Ryley Gilliam minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Paul Blackburn. Optioned OFS Luis Barerra and Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas. Reassigned C Collin Theroux to Minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned LHP Iam McKinney to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGER — Reassigned PF Henry Ramos to minor league camp.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Suspended D Chris Begras for two games for illegal check to the head of an opponent in game vs. Bridgeport on March 6.

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — recalled F Janne Kuokkanen from Binghamton (AHL).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Signed Margaret Purce to one-year contract with one-year option.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

CHARLOTTE 49ers— Added Camryn Upshaw from Marcus High School in Flower Mound Texas.

