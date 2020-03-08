Iowa Western
Saturday, March 7
Baseball
Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 2, and 4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC 8-9, Northeast 0-1
Wrestling
NJCAA National Championship, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 8
Baseball
Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 12 and 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Baseball
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Iowa Western at North Platte, 2, 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Baseball
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
State Basketball Tournament
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 9
Class 1-A
No. 4 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.
No. 1 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. No. 8 Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.
No. 2 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 6 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.
Class 2-A
No. 3 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 6 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Treynor (24-1) vs. No. 7 Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. No. 8 Woodward-Granger (22-2)
Tuesday, March 10
Class 2-A
No. 4 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 5 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.
Class 3-A
No. 1 Norwalk (21-3) vs. No. 8 Harlan (18-6), 11:15 a.m.
No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (18-6) vs. No. 5 Ballard (18-6), 1 p.m.
No. 2 Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (19-5), 2:45 p.m.
No. 3 Pella (19-5) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-10), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4-A
No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. No. 8 Davenport North (16-8), 8:15 p.m.
No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 5 North Scott (22-1), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
Class 4-A
No. 2 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. No. 7 WDM Dowling (16-7), 12:15 p.m.
No. 3 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (18-5), 10:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
State Basketball pairings
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Thursday, March 5
Class 4-A semifinals
No. 1 North Scott 40, No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 32
No. 6 Lewis Central 62, No. 2 Glenwood 51
Class 5-A semifinals
No. 3 Johnston 71, No. 2 Iowa City High 61
No. 1 Waukee 88, No. 5 Waterloo West 65
Class 3-A Semifinals
No. 5 North Polk 46, No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 44
No. 3 Sioux City Heelan 61, No. 2 Clear Lake 57
Friday, March 6
Class 2-A semifinals
No. 4 Osage 46, No. 1 Cascade 32
No. 3 North Linn 61 , No. 2 West Hancock 46
Class 1-A semifinals
No. 1 Newell-Fonda 84, No. 5 Saint Ansgar 33
No. 3 Algona Garrigan 69, No. 2 Marquette Catholic 37
Class 5-A championship
No. 3 Johnston (23-2) vs. No. 1 Waukee (23-2), 6 p.m.
Class 3-A championship
No. 3 Sioux City Heelan 53, No. 5 North Polk 46
Saturday, March 7
Class 4-A championship
No. 1 North Scott 49, No. 6 Lewis Central 35
Class 2-A championship
No. 3 North Linn 66, No. 4 Osage 42
Class 1-A championship
No. 1 Newell-Fonda 65, No. 3 Algona Garrigan 63
NCAA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Kansas 66, Texas Tech 62
No. 3 Dayton 76, George Washington 51
West Virginia 76, No. 4 Baylor 64
No. 6 Kentucky 71, Florida 70
No. 7 Florida State 80, Boston College 62
No. 11 Creighton 77, No. 8 Seton Hall 60
No. 22 Virginia 57, No. 10 Louisville 54
No. 12 Duke 89, North Carolina 76
No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford, late
No. 14 Villanova 70, Georgetown 69
No. 17 Auburn 85, Tennesse 63
Northwestern 80, No. 20 Penn State 69
No. 24 Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56
Big Ten
Rutgers 71, Purdue 68 (OT)
Big 12
Oklahoma State 81, Texas 59
Kansas State 79, Iowa State 63
Oklahoma 78, TCU 76
Big East
St. John’s 88, Marquette 86
Providence 93, DePaul 55
Butler 72, Xavier 71
MVC tournament
Bradley 76, Drake 66
Valparaiso 89, Missouri State 82
Sunday’s Games
No. 9 Maryland at No. 25 Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 19. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
No. 21 Houston vs. Memphis, 11 a.m.
Big Ten
Nebraska at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
MVC tournament finals
semfinal winners
Women
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina 78, No. 25 Arkansas 53
No. 3 Oregon 88, No. 13 Arizona 70
No. 22 Florida State 62, No. 4 Louisville 60
No. 5 UConn 94, Temple 61
No. 6 Maryland 66, No. 20 Indiana 51
No. 17 South Dakota 99, Omaha 40
No. 18 DePaul 97, Providence 59
No. 21 Princeton 69, Cornell 50
No. 23 Missouri State 72, Loyola Chicago 61
Big Ten
Ohio State 66, Michigan 60
Big 12
TCU 77, West Virginia 63
Texas Tech 106, Oklahoma 94
Big East
Seton Hall 83, Butler 57
Marquette 72, Villanova 59
Creighton vs. St. John’s, late
MVC
Bradley 71, Evansville 53
Illinois State 62, Indiana State 55
Valparaiso 69, Southern Illinois 58
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor at Iowa State, 12 p.m.
No. 5 UConn vs. South Florida, 3 p.m.
No. 10 NC State vs. No. 22 Florida State, 11 a.m.
No. 18 DePaul vs. TBD, 5 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma State at Texas, 11:30 a.m.
Kansas at Kansas State, 2 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte 108, Houston 99
Utah 111, Detroit 105
Cleveland 104, Denver 102
Memphis 118, Atlanta 101
Golden State 118, Philadelphia 114
Sacramento at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2
Nashville 1, Dallas 0
Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 3
Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 1
Florida 4, Montreal 1
New Jersey 6, N.Y. Rangers 4
Ottawa 2, San Jose 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Double A Trenton.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Returned RHP Brandon Bailey to minor league camp.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHPs Scott Blewett to Omaha and Carlos Hernandez to Wilmington. Assigned Ps Conner Greene, Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Re-assigned RHPs Uceta Adonis, Ryley Gilliam minor league camp.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Paul Blackburn. Optioned OFS Luis Barerra and Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas. Reassigned C Collin Theroux to Minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned LHP Iam McKinney to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGER — Reassigned PF Henry Ramos to minor league camp.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Suspended D Chris Begras for two games for illegal check to the head of an opponent in game vs. Bridgeport on March 6.
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — recalled F Janne Kuokkanen from Binghamton (AHL).
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Signed Margaret Purce to one-year contract with one-year option.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
CHARLOTTE 49ers— Added Camryn Upshaw from Marcus High School in Flower Mound Texas.
