Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, March 14

Baseball

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Iowa Western at North Platte, 2, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Baseball

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

State Basketball Tournament

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Tuesday, March 10

Class 2-A

No. 4 Camanche 67, No. 5 Monticello 52

Class 3-A

No. 1 Norwalk 72, No. 8 Harlan 37

No. 5 Ballard 54, No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 48

No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana 59, No. 2 Mount Vernon 45

No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, No. 3 Pella 43

Class 4-A

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial 53, No. 8 Davenport North 51

No. 4 Waukee 58, No. 5 North Scott 50

Wednesday, March 11

Class 4-A

No. 2 Cedar Falls 64, No. 7 WDM Dowling 62

No. 6 Ankeny 68, No. 3 Iowa City West 54

Class 1-A semis

Wapsie Valley 57, Montezuma 42

Algona Garrigan 66, West Fork 52

Class 2-A semis

Boyden-Hull 64, Camanche 49

North Linn 79, Treynor 58

Thursday, March 12

Class 1-A Consolation

No. 4 Montezuma (24-3) vs. Algona Garrigan-West Fork loser, 10:20 a.m.

Class 2-A Consolation

Semifinal losers, 11:55 a.m.

Class 3-A semifinals

No. 1 Norwalk (22-3) vs. No. 5 Ballard (19-6), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (20-5) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-10), 3:45 p.m.

Class 4-A semifinals

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (24-1) vs. No. 4 Waukee (22-2), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Ankeny (19-5) vs. No. 2 Cedar Falls (22-2), 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1625 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1546 2

3. Dayton 29-2 1507 3

4. Florida St. 26-5 1384 7

5. Baylor 26-4 1322 4

6. San Diego St. 30-2 1261 5

7. Creighton 24-7 1157 11

8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 6

9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16

10. Duke 25-6 990 12

11. Villanova 24-7 989 14

12. Maryland 24-7 912 9

13. Oregon 24-7 904 13

14. BYU 24-7 762 15

15. Louisville 24-7 755 10

16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8

17. Virginia 23-7 560 22

18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24

19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19

20. Auburn 25-6 436 17

21. Illinois 21-10 241 23

22. Houston 23-8 167 21

22. West Virginia 21-10 167 -

24. Butler 22-9 161 -

25. Iowa 20-11 111 18

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.

BIG 12

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St 72, Iowa St. 71

Kansas St. vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., late

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 11:30 a.m.

Big 12 — First Round — Game 1 (win) vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 2 p.m.

Big 12 — First Round — Game 2 (win) vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 6 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62

DePaul vs. Xavier at New York, late

Thursday’s Games

Big East — First Round — St. John’s vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., 11 a.m.

Butler vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 1:30 p.m.

Big East — First Round — Game 2 (win) vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., 6 p.m.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall at New York, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 54

Indiana 89, Nebraska 64.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., 11 a.m.

Big Ten — First Round — Game 1 (win) vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, I.N., 1:25 p.m.

Purdue vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 5:30 p.m.

Big Ten — First Round — Game 2 (win) vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 7:55 p.m.

Women

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1

2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3

3. Baylor 28-2 668 2

4. Maryland 28-4 656 6

5. UConn 28-3 647 5

6. Louisville 28-4 588 4

7. Stanford 27-6 558 7

8. NC State 28-4 543 10

9. Mississippi St. 27-6 502 9

10. UCLA 26-5 488 8

11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12

12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11

13. Arizona 24-7 374 13

14. Oregon St. 23-9 312 14

15. DePaul 27-5 283 18

16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16

17. South Dakota 29-2 253 17

18. Florida St. 24-8 241 22

19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 15

20. Indiana 24-8 185 20

21. Iowa 23-7 172 19

22. Princeton 26-1 165 21

23. Missouri St. 26-4 120 23

24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25

25. Arizona St. 20-11 29 24

Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.

NBA Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 21 .672 3

Philadelphia 38 26 .594 8

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16

New York 20 45 .308 26½

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 41 23 .641 —

Orlando 30 35 .462 11½

Washington 24 40 .375 17

Charlotte 22 42 .344 19

Atlanta 20 46 .303 22

Central W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 45 .308 33

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 39 27 .591 2

Memphis 32 33 .492 8½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 12

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 43 21 .672 —

Utah 41 23 .641 2

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 3

Portland 29 37 .439 15

Minnesota 19 45 .297 24

Pacific W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 124, Philadelphia 106

Charlotte 109, Miami 98

New York 136, Atlanta 131

Dallas 113, Denver 97

Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd

New Orleans at Sacramento, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 6, San Jose 2

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Anaheim, late

Ottawa at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor lrague camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Travis Banwart, INF/LHP Clint Freeman.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

CAPITOL CITY GO-GO — Added F Jordan Bell off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies. Waived F Stephan Jankovic.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL).

PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).

AHL

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed Conner Bleackley to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F James Anderson and F Michael Gillespie to contracts.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the retirement of MF Benny Feilhaber.

United Soccer League Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP DISCIPLINE — Suspended Real Monarchs SLC D Noah Powder one game.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.