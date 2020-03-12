Iowa Western
Saturday, March 14
Baseball
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Iowa Western at North Platte, 2, 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Baseball
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
State Basketball Tournament
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Tuesday, March 10
Class 2-A
No. 4 Camanche 67, No. 5 Monticello 52
Class 3-A
No. 1 Norwalk 72, No. 8 Harlan 37
No. 5 Ballard 54, No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 48
No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana 59, No. 2 Mount Vernon 45
No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, No. 3 Pella 43
Class 4-A
No. 1 Ankeny Centennial 53, No. 8 Davenport North 51
No. 4 Waukee 58, No. 5 North Scott 50
Wednesday, March 11
Class 4-A
No. 2 Cedar Falls 64, No. 7 WDM Dowling 62
No. 6 Ankeny 68, No. 3 Iowa City West 54
Class 1-A semis
Wapsie Valley 57, Montezuma 42
Algona Garrigan 66, West Fork 52
Class 2-A semis
Boyden-Hull 64, Camanche 49
North Linn 79, Treynor 58
Thursday, March 12
Class 1-A Consolation
No. 4 Montezuma (24-3) vs. Algona Garrigan-West Fork loser, 10:20 a.m.
Class 2-A Consolation
Semifinal losers, 11:55 a.m.
Class 3-A semifinals
No. 1 Norwalk (22-3) vs. No. 5 Ballard (19-6), 2 p.m.
No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (20-5) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-10), 3:45 p.m.
Class 4-A semifinals
No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (24-1) vs. No. 4 Waukee (22-2), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Ankeny (19-5) vs. No. 2 Cedar Falls (22-2), 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1625 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1546 2
3. Dayton 29-2 1507 3
4. Florida St. 26-5 1384 7
5. Baylor 26-4 1322 4
6. San Diego St. 30-2 1261 5
7. Creighton 24-7 1157 11
8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 6
9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16
10. Duke 25-6 990 12
11. Villanova 24-7 989 14
12. Maryland 24-7 912 9
13. Oregon 24-7 904 13
14. BYU 24-7 762 15
15. Louisville 24-7 755 10
16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8
17. Virginia 23-7 560 22
18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24
19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19
20. Auburn 25-6 436 17
21. Illinois 21-10 241 23
22. Houston 23-8 167 21
22. West Virginia 21-10 167 -
24. Butler 22-9 161 -
25. Iowa 20-11 111 18
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.
BIG 12
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma St 72, Iowa St. 71
Kansas St. vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., late
Thursday’s Games
Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 11:30 a.m.
Big 12 — First Round — Game 1 (win) vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 2 p.m.
Big 12 — First Round — Game 2 (win) vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 6 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 8:30 p.m.
BIG EAST
Wednesday’s Games
St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62
DePaul vs. Xavier at New York, late
Thursday’s Games
Big East — First Round — St. John’s vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., 11 a.m.
Butler vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 1:30 p.m.
Big East — First Round — Game 2 (win) vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., 6 p.m.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall at New York, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 74, Northwestern 54
Indiana 89, Nebraska 64.
Thursday’s Games
Michigan vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., 11 a.m.
Big Ten — First Round — Game 1 (win) vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, I.N., 1:25 p.m.
Purdue vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten — First Round — Game 2 (win) vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 7:55 p.m.
Women
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1
2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3
3. Baylor 28-2 668 2
4. Maryland 28-4 656 6
5. UConn 28-3 647 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 4
7. Stanford 27-6 558 7
8. NC State 28-4 543 10
9. Mississippi St. 27-6 502 9
10. UCLA 26-5 488 8
11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12
12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11
13. Arizona 24-7 374 13
14. Oregon St. 23-9 312 14
15. DePaul 27-5 283 18
16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16
17. South Dakota 29-2 253 17
18. Florida St. 24-8 241 22
19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 15
20. Indiana 24-8 185 20
21. Iowa 23-7 172 19
22. Princeton 26-1 165 21
23. Missouri St. 26-4 120 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25
25. Arizona St. 20-11 29 24
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.
NBA Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 21 .672 3
Philadelphia 38 26 .594 8
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16
New York 20 45 .308 26½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 41 23 .641 —
Orlando 30 35 .462 11½
Washington 24 40 .375 17
Charlotte 22 42 .344 19
Atlanta 20 46 .303 22
Central W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 45 .308 33
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 39 27 .591 2
Memphis 32 33 .492 8½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 12
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 43 21 .672 —
Utah 41 23 .641 2
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 3
Portland 29 37 .439 15
Minnesota 19 45 .297 24
Pacific W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 124, Philadelphia 106
Charlotte 109, Miami 98
New York 136, Atlanta 131
Dallas 113, Denver 97
Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd
New Orleans at Sacramento, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 6, San Jose 2
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Anaheim, late
Ottawa at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor lrague camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Travis Banwart, INF/LHP Clint Freeman.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
CAPITOL CITY GO-GO — Added F Jordan Bell off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies. Waived F Stephan Jankovic.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL).
PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).
AHL
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed Conner Bleackley to a professional tryout agreement.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F James Anderson and F Michael Gillespie to contracts.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the retirement of MF Benny Feilhaber.
United Soccer League Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP DISCIPLINE — Suspended Real Monarchs SLC D Noah Powder one game.
