Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 29
Women’s Basketball
IWCC 92, Northeast 57
Baseball
IWCC 17-4, Cowley 3-12
Softball
IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Baseball
IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 29
Class 2-A Substate 8 finals
at Abraham Lincoln
Treynor 71, Panorama 41
Class 1-A Substate 8 final
at MVAOCOU
Remsen St. Mary’s 52, St. Albert 35
Tuesday, March 3
Class 4-A Substate 8 finals
at Iowa Western
West Des Moines Dowling vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
State Basketball pairings
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 2
Class 5-A
No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.
No. 3 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 8 Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.
Class 3-A
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 8 Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.
No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.
No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 7 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Class 3-A
Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.
Class 4-A
No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.
No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.
Class 2-A
No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. No. 8 Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.
No. 4 Osage (22-2) vs. No. 5 West Branch, 21-3), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Class 2-A
No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.
No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 6 Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.
Class 1-A
No. 1 Newell Fonda (24-0) vs. No. 8 St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.
No. 2 Marquette Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54
No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68
Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58
No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas State 58
TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72
Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida State 69
No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79
No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66
Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62
Virginia 52, No. 7 Duke 50
No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64
No. 5 San Diego State 83, Nevada 76
No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 9 Maryland 66
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, late
Big 12
Oklahoma State 73, Iowa State 61
Big East
Butler 60, DePaul 42
MVC
Loyola-Chicago 67, Bradley 66
Illinois State 71, Evansville 60
Indiana State 71, Valparaiso 58
Missouri State 84, Southern Illinois 59
Northern Iowa 70, Drake 43
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 10 Creighton at St. John’s, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 21 Colorado at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Women
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 18 Northwestern 75, Illinois 58
No. 20 South Dakota 76, North Dakota 47
No. 6 UConn 92, Houston 40
No. 13 Gonzaga 56, Portland 42
No. 25 Princeton 64, Yale 49
No. 2 Baylor 83, Kansas State 58
Big Ten
Ohio State 77, Purdue 56
Big 12
Iowa State 61, West Virginia 58
Oklahoma State at Kansas, late
Texas 86, Oklahoma 76
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Indiana at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 25 TCU at Texas Tech, 12 p.m.
No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona State, 1 p.m.
No. 8 N.C. State at Virginia, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Arizona vs. California, 1 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
No. 19 Florida State vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
No. 10 Mississippi State at Mississippi, 1:40 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington, 2 p.m.
No. 12 DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.
No. 17 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.
No. 21 Missouri State at Bradley, 2 p.m.
No. 7 Maryland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
No. 9 UCLA vs. Utah, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Penn State at Michigan State, 1 p.m.
Big East
Butler at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Providence, 12 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m.
Xavier at St. John’s, 3 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 3
Los Angeles 2, New Jersey 1 (OT)
Chicago 3, Florida 2 (SO)
Montreal 4, Carolina 3 (OT)
Ottawa 4, Detroit 3 (SO)
Toronto 4, Vancouver 2
Arizona 5, Buffalo 2
Colorado 3, Nashville 2
St. Louis 4, Dallas 3 (SO)
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
Pittsburgh at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.
Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
New York 125, Chicago 115
Miami 116, Brooklyn 113
Atlanta 129, Portland 117
Indiana 113, Cleveland 104
Memphis 105, L.A. Lakers 88
Houston at Boston, late
San Antonio 114, Orlando 113
Golden State at Phoenix, late
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Jacob Crum Contract Extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kyle Arjona.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNIGHTS — Acquired F Keith Wright from the available player pool.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — recalled F Jesper Boquist from Binghamton.
ECHL
INDY FUEL — Fined F Liam Coughlin for cross-checking.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Fined and suspended LW Tanner Sorenson one game for game misconduct.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Fined F Ty Lewis for tripping.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Sigend F Brennan Feasey to an amateur tryout agreement.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Laurence Wyke to a short-term agreement.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Erik Sorga from the FC Flora Tallinn (First Division).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Waived D Rece Buckmaster. Named Connor Lade Senior Manager of Alumni and Player Relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.