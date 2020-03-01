Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 29

Women’s Basketball

IWCC 92, Northeast 57

Baseball

IWCC 17-4, Cowley 3-12

Softball

IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Baseball

IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 29

Class 2-A Substate 8 finals

at Abraham Lincoln

Treynor 71, Panorama 41

Class 1-A Substate 8 final

at MVAOCOU

Remsen St. Mary’s 52, St. Albert 35

Tuesday, March 3

Class 4-A Substate 8 finals

at Iowa Western

West Des Moines Dowling vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

State Basketball pairings

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Monday, March 2

Class 5-A

No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 8 Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3-A

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 8 Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 7 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Class 3-A

Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.

Class 4-A

No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2-A

No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. No. 8 Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.

No. 4 Osage (22-2) vs. No. 5 West Branch, 21-3), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Class 2-A

No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.

No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 6 Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1-A

No. 1 Newell Fonda (24-0) vs. No. 8 St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Marquette Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54

No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68

Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58

No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas State 58

TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72

Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida State 69

No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79

No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66

Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62

Virginia 52, No. 7 Duke 50

No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64

No. 5 San Diego State 83, Nevada 76

No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 9 Maryland 66

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, late

Big 12

Oklahoma State 73, Iowa State 61

Big East

Butler 60, DePaul 42

MVC

Loyola-Chicago 67, Bradley 66

Illinois State 71, Evansville 60

Indiana State 71, Valparaiso 58

Missouri State 84, Southern Illinois 59

Northern Iowa 70, Drake 43

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 10 Creighton at St. John’s, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

Big East

Xavier at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Women

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 18 Northwestern 75, Illinois 58

No. 20 South Dakota 76, North Dakota 47

No. 6 UConn 92, Houston 40

No. 13 Gonzaga 56, Portland 42

No. 25 Princeton 64, Yale 49

No. 2 Baylor 83, Kansas State 58

Big Ten

Ohio State 77, Purdue 56

Big 12

Iowa State 61, West Virginia 58

Oklahoma State at Kansas, late

Texas 86, Oklahoma 76

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Indiana at Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 25 TCU at Texas Tech, 12 p.m.

No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona State, 1 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State at Virginia, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Arizona vs. California, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

No. 10 Mississippi State at Mississippi, 1:40 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington, 2 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.

No. 21 Missouri State at Bradley, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA vs. Utah, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Penn State at Michigan State, 1 p.m.

Big East

Butler at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s, 3 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 3

Los Angeles 2, New Jersey 1 (OT)

Chicago 3, Florida 2 (SO)

Montreal 4, Carolina 3 (OT)

Ottawa 4, Detroit 3 (SO)

Toronto 4, Vancouver 2

Arizona 5, Buffalo 2

Colorado 3, Nashville 2

St. Louis 4, Dallas 3 (SO)

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

Pittsburgh at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.

Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

New York 125, Chicago 115

Miami 116, Brooklyn 113

Atlanta 129, Portland 117

Indiana 113, Cleveland 104

Memphis 105, L.A. Lakers 88

Houston at Boston, late

San Antonio 114, Orlando 113

Golden State at Phoenix, late

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Jacob Crum Contract Extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kyle Arjona.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNIGHTS — Acquired F Keith Wright from the available player pool.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — recalled F Jesper Boquist from Binghamton.

ECHL

INDY FUEL — Fined F Liam Coughlin for cross-checking.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Fined and suspended LW Tanner Sorenson one game for game misconduct.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Fined F Ty Lewis for tripping.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Sigend F Brennan Feasey to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Laurence Wyke to a short-term agreement.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Erik Sorga from the FC Flora Tallinn (First Division).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Waived D Rece Buckmaster. Named Connor Lade Senior Manager of Alumni and Player Relations.

