Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, March 14

Baseball

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Iowa Western at North Platte, 2, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Baseball

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

State Basketball Tournament

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Monday, March 9

Class 1-A

No. 4 Montezuma 75, No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 50

No. 8 Wapsie Valley 49, No. 1 Lake Mills 45

No. 2 Algona Garrigan 55, No. 7 Springville 52

No. 6 West Fork 55, No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s 53

Class 2-A

No. 3 North Linn 56, No. 6 West Sioux 51

No. 2 Treynor 69, No. 7 Pella Christian 53

No. 1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. No. 8 Woodward-Granger (22-2), late

Tuesday, March 10

Class 2-A

No. 4 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 5 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.

Class 3-A

No. 1 Norwalk (21-3) vs. No. 8 Harlan (18-6), 11:15 a.m.

No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (18-6) vs. No. 5 Ballard (18-6), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (19-5), 2:45 p.m.

No. 3 Pella (19-5) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-10), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4-A

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. No. 8 Davenport North (16-8), 8:15 p.m.

No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 5 North Scott (22-1), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Class 4-A

No. 2 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. No. 7 WDM Dowling (16-7), 12:15 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (18-5), 10:30 a.m.

Class 1-A semis

Wapsie Valley vs. Montezuma, 2 p.m.

Algona Garrigan vs. Wet Fork, 3:45 p.m.

Class 2-A semis

Treynor vs. North Linn, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1625 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1546 2

3. Dayton 29-2 1507 3

4. Florida St. 26-5 1384 7

5. Baylor 26-4 1322 4

6. San Diego St. 30-2 1261 5

7. Creighton 24-7 1157 11

8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 6

9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16

10. Duke 25-6 990 12

11. Villanova 24-7 989 14

12. Maryland 24-7 912 9

13. Oregon 24-7 904 13

14. BYU 24-7 762 15

15. Louisville 24-7 755 10

16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8

17. Virginia 23-7 560 22

18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24

19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19

20. Auburn 25-6 436 17

21. Illinois 21-10 241 23

22. Houston 23-8 167 21

22. West Virginia 21-10 167 -

24. Butler 22-9 161 -

25. Iowa 20-11 111 18

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.

Women

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1

2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3

3. Baylor 28-2 668 2

4. Maryland 28-4 656 6

5. UConn 28-3 647 5

6. Louisville 28-4 588 4

7. Stanford 27-6 558 7

8. NC State 28-4 543 10

9. Mississippi St. 27-6 502 9

10. UCLA 26-5 488 8

11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12

12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11

13. Arizona 24-7 374 13

14. Oregon St. 23-9 312 14

15. DePaul 27-5 283 18

16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16

17. South Dakota 29-2 253 17

18. Florida St. 24-8 241 22

19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 15

20. Indiana 24-8 185 20

21. Iowa 23-7 172 19

22. Princeton 26-1 165 21

23. Missouri St. 26-4 120 23

24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25

25. Arizona St. 20-11 29 24

Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.

NBA Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 45 18 .714 —

Boston 42 21 .667 3

Philadelphia 38 26 .594 7½

Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16

New York 20 44 .313 25½

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Miami 41 23 .641 —

Orlando 29 35 .453 12

Washington 23 40 .365 17½

Charlotte 22 41 .349 18½

Atlanta 19 46 .292 22½

Central

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 11 .828 —

Indiana 39 25 .609 14

Chicago 21 43 .328 32

Detroit 20 45 .308 33½

Cleveland 19 45 .297 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest

W L Pct GB

Houston 39 24 .619 —

Dallas 39 26 .600 1

Memphis 32 32 .500 7½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 11½

San Antonio 26 36 .419 12½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 42 21 .667 —

Utah 41 22 .651 1

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 28 37 .431 15

Minnesota 19 44 .302 23

Pacific W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 22

Phoenix 26 38 .406 24

Golden State 15 49 .234 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138

Milwaukee at Denver, late

Toronto at Utah, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG

Harden, HOU 60 592 609 2059 34.3

Beal, WAS 56 582 372 1702 30.4

Giannis, MIL 57 623 361 1690 29.6

Young, ATL 58 523 466 1705 29.4

Lillard, POR 57 523 385 1652 29.0

Doncic, DAL 52 489 357 1483 28.5

Wbrook, HOU 52 557 264 1429 27.5

Leonard, LAC 50 467 308 1347 26.9

Davis, LAL 54 499 382 1441 26.7

Booker, PHX 61 535 396 1590 26.1

James, LAL 59 574 238 1515 25.7

LaVine, CHI 60 539 268 1530 25.5

Mitchell, UTA 62 556 249 1514 24.4

Ingram, NOP 56 469 283 1358 24.3

Siakam, TOR 52 450 213 1226 23.6

Tatum, BOS 58 488 220 1360 23.4

McCollum, POR 61 540 121 1373 22.5

DeRozan, SAS 60 498 335 1339 22.3

Wiggins, GSW 53 429 188 1154 21.8

Walker, BOS 49 347 192 1049 21.4

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT

Robinson, NYK 242 329 .736

Gobert, UTA 352 502 .701

Allen, BKN 266 411 .647

Capela, HOU 244 388 .629

Clarke, MEM 254 408 .623

Whiteside, POR 410 664 .617

Adams, OKC 262 443 .591

Simmons, PHI 361 617 .585

Valanciunas, MEM 376 647 .581

Harrell, LAC 465 800 .581

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG

Drummond, CLE 56 248 609 857 15.3

Whiteside, POR 60 239 616 855 14.2

Gobert, UTA 61 210 636 846 13.9

Giannis, MIL 57 130 653 783 13.7

Sabonis, IND 61 185 577 762 12.5

Valanciunas, MEM 61 186 494 680 11.1

Vucevic, ORL 53 129 455 584 11.0

Adebayo, MIA 64 162 514 676 10.6

Jokic, DEN 63 153 488 641 10.2

Thompson, CLE 57 226 351 577 10.1

NHL Hockey

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174

Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193

Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226

Florida 68 34 26 8 76 229 227

Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217

Buffalo 68 29 31 8 66 192 215

Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235

Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 68 41 20 7 89 238 212

Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194

Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191

N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188

N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217

New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 69 41 18 10 92 220 189

Colorado 68 41 19 8 90 233 186

Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215

Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199

Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 70 38 24 8 84 224 209

Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213

Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183

Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220

San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220

Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Buffalo 3, Washington 2 (SO)

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Vegas at Edmonton, late

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHPs Yoan Aybar, Matt Hall, Darwinzon Hernandez, Kyle Hart and Josh Taylor; RHPs Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Marcus Walden and Ryan Weber; INf Jonathan Araúz, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Tzu-Wei Lin; OFs Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Wilson with one-year contracts. Re-signed INF Rafael Devers for one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Sam Hentges, RHP Triston McKenzie and Jean Carlos Mejia to Double-A Akron. Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Allen, Shane Bieber, Adam Cimber, Aaron Civale, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Phil Maton, Triston McKenzie, Jean Carlos Mejia, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez, Hunter Wood; LHPs Logan Allen, Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Daniel Johnson; INFs Christian Arroyo and Yu Cheng Chang,; OFs Jake Bauers, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer; DH Bobby Bradley to one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTRO — Optioned IF Taylor Jones, RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez and re-assigned C Chuckie Robinson.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Albert and OF Estevan Florial to Double-A Trenton (EL). Optioned RHPs Luis Gill and Luis Medina to Single-A Tampa (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Domingo Acevado aand Alexander Vizcaino to minor league camp.

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Shaun Huls to Director of High Performance.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of TE Rhett Ellison.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETEY — Fined F Oskar Sundqvist $5,000 for roughing an opponent in the March 8 game at Chicago.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-assigned G Alex Nedelijkovic to Charlotte Checkers (AHL)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.