Iowa Western
Saturday, March 14
Baseball
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Iowa Western at North Platte, 2, 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Baseball
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
State Basketball Tournament
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 9
Class 1-A
No. 4 Montezuma 75, No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 50
No. 8 Wapsie Valley 49, No. 1 Lake Mills 45
No. 2 Algona Garrigan 55, No. 7 Springville 52
No. 6 West Fork 55, No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s 53
Class 2-A
No. 3 North Linn 56, No. 6 West Sioux 51
No. 2 Treynor 69, No. 7 Pella Christian 53
No. 1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. No. 8 Woodward-Granger (22-2), late
Tuesday, March 10
Class 2-A
No. 4 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 5 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.
Class 3-A
No. 1 Norwalk (21-3) vs. No. 8 Harlan (18-6), 11:15 a.m.
No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (18-6) vs. No. 5 Ballard (18-6), 1 p.m.
No. 2 Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (19-5), 2:45 p.m.
No. 3 Pella (19-5) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-10), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4-A
No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. No. 8 Davenport North (16-8), 8:15 p.m.
No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 5 North Scott (22-1), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
Class 4-A
No. 2 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. No. 7 WDM Dowling (16-7), 12:15 p.m.
No. 3 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (18-5), 10:30 a.m.
Class 1-A semis
Wapsie Valley vs. Montezuma, 2 p.m.
Algona Garrigan vs. Wet Fork, 3:45 p.m.
Class 2-A semis
Treynor vs. North Linn, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1625 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1546 2
3. Dayton 29-2 1507 3
4. Florida St. 26-5 1384 7
5. Baylor 26-4 1322 4
6. San Diego St. 30-2 1261 5
7. Creighton 24-7 1157 11
8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 6
9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16
10. Duke 25-6 990 12
11. Villanova 24-7 989 14
12. Maryland 24-7 912 9
13. Oregon 24-7 904 13
14. BYU 24-7 762 15
15. Louisville 24-7 755 10
16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8
17. Virginia 23-7 560 22
18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24
19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19
20. Auburn 25-6 436 17
21. Illinois 21-10 241 23
22. Houston 23-8 167 21
22. West Virginia 21-10 167 -
24. Butler 22-9 161 -
25. Iowa 20-11 111 18
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.
Women
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1
2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3
3. Baylor 28-2 668 2
4. Maryland 28-4 656 6
5. UConn 28-3 647 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 4
7. Stanford 27-6 558 7
8. NC State 28-4 543 10
9. Mississippi St. 27-6 502 9
10. UCLA 26-5 488 8
11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12
12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11
13. Arizona 24-7 374 13
14. Oregon St. 23-9 312 14
15. DePaul 27-5 283 18
16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16
17. South Dakota 29-2 253 17
18. Florida St. 24-8 241 22
19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 15
20. Indiana 24-8 185 20
21. Iowa 23-7 172 19
22. Princeton 26-1 165 21
23. Missouri St. 26-4 120 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25
25. Arizona St. 20-11 29 24
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.
NBA Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 45 18 .714 —
Boston 42 21 .667 3
Philadelphia 38 26 .594 7½
Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16
New York 20 44 .313 25½
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Miami 41 23 .641 —
Orlando 29 35 .453 12
Washington 23 40 .365 17½
Charlotte 22 41 .349 18½
Atlanta 19 46 .292 22½
Central
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 11 .828 —
Indiana 39 25 .609 14
Chicago 21 43 .328 32
Detroit 20 45 .308 33½
Cleveland 19 45 .297 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 24 .619 —
Dallas 39 26 .600 1
Memphis 32 32 .500 7½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 11½
San Antonio 26 36 .419 12½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 42 21 .667 —
Utah 41 22 .651 1
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 28 37 .431 15
Minnesota 19 44 .302 23
Pacific W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 22
Phoenix 26 38 .406 24
Golden State 15 49 .234 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138
Milwaukee at Denver, late
Toronto at Utah, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Harden, HOU 60 592 609 2059 34.3
Beal, WAS 56 582 372 1702 30.4
Giannis, MIL 57 623 361 1690 29.6
Young, ATL 58 523 466 1705 29.4
Lillard, POR 57 523 385 1652 29.0
Doncic, DAL 52 489 357 1483 28.5
Wbrook, HOU 52 557 264 1429 27.5
Leonard, LAC 50 467 308 1347 26.9
Davis, LAL 54 499 382 1441 26.7
Booker, PHX 61 535 396 1590 26.1
James, LAL 59 574 238 1515 25.7
LaVine, CHI 60 539 268 1530 25.5
Mitchell, UTA 62 556 249 1514 24.4
Ingram, NOP 56 469 283 1358 24.3
Siakam, TOR 52 450 213 1226 23.6
Tatum, BOS 58 488 220 1360 23.4
McCollum, POR 61 540 121 1373 22.5
DeRozan, SAS 60 498 335 1339 22.3
Wiggins, GSW 53 429 188 1154 21.8
Walker, BOS 49 347 192 1049 21.4
FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Robinson, NYK 242 329 .736
Gobert, UTA 352 502 .701
Allen, BKN 266 411 .647
Capela, HOU 244 388 .629
Clarke, MEM 254 408 .623
Whiteside, POR 410 664 .617
Adams, OKC 262 443 .591
Simmons, PHI 361 617 .585
Valanciunas, MEM 376 647 .581
Harrell, LAC 465 800 .581
Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Drummond, CLE 56 248 609 857 15.3
Whiteside, POR 60 239 616 855 14.2
Gobert, UTA 61 210 636 846 13.9
Giannis, MIL 57 130 653 783 13.7
Sabonis, IND 61 185 577 762 12.5
Valanciunas, MEM 61 186 494 680 11.1
Vucevic, ORL 53 129 455 584 11.0
Adebayo, MIA 64 162 514 676 10.6
Jokic, DEN 63 153 488 641 10.2
Thompson, CLE 57 226 351 577 10.1
NHL Hockey
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174
Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193
Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226
Florida 68 34 26 8 76 229 227
Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217
Buffalo 68 29 31 8 66 192 215
Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235
Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 68 41 20 7 89 238 212
Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194
Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191
N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188
N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217
New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 69 41 18 10 92 220 189
Colorado 68 41 19 8 90 233 186
Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215
Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199
Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 70 38 24 8 84 224 209
Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213
Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183
Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220
San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220
Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Washington 2 (SO)
Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2
Florida 2, St. Louis 1
Vegas at Edmonton, late
Colorado at Los Angeles, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHPs Yoan Aybar, Matt Hall, Darwinzon Hernandez, Kyle Hart and Josh Taylor; RHPs Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Marcus Walden and Ryan Weber; INf Jonathan Araúz, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Tzu-Wei Lin; OFs Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Wilson with one-year contracts. Re-signed INF Rafael Devers for one-year contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Sam Hentges, RHP Triston McKenzie and Jean Carlos Mejia to Double-A Akron. Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Allen, Shane Bieber, Adam Cimber, Aaron Civale, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Phil Maton, Triston McKenzie, Jean Carlos Mejia, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez, Hunter Wood; LHPs Logan Allen, Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Daniel Johnson; INFs Christian Arroyo and Yu Cheng Chang,; OFs Jake Bauers, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer; DH Bobby Bradley to one-year contracts.
HOUSTON ASTRO — Optioned IF Taylor Jones, RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez and re-assigned C Chuckie Robinson.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Albert and OF Estevan Florial to Double-A Trenton (EL). Optioned RHPs Luis Gill and Luis Medina to Single-A Tampa (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Domingo Acevado aand Alexander Vizcaino to minor league camp.
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Shaun Huls to Director of High Performance.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of TE Rhett Ellison.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETEY — Fined F Oskar Sundqvist $5,000 for roughing an opponent in the March 8 game at Chicago.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-assigned G Alex Nedelijkovic to Charlotte Checkers (AHL)
