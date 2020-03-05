Iowa Western
Friday, March 6
Softball
North Iowa Area at IWCC 2 and 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
District K championship
Moberly Area at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
NJCAA National Championship, 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 7
Baseball
Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 2, and 4 p.m.
Softball
Northeast at IWCC, 12 and 2 p.m.
Wrestling
NJCAA National Championship, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 8
Baseball
Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 12 and 2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
State Basketball Tournament
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 9
Class 1-A
No. 4 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.
No. 1 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. No. 8 Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.
No. 2 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 6 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.
Class 2-A
No. 3 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 6 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Treynor (24-1) vs. No. 7 Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. No. 8 Woodward-Granger (22-2)
Tuesday, March 10
Class 2-A
No. 4 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 5 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.
Class 4-A
No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. No. 8 Davenport North (16-8), 8:15 p.m.
No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 5 North Scott (22-1), 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. No. 7 WDM Dowling (16-7), 12:15 p.m.
No. 3 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (18-5), 10:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
State Basketball pairings
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Wednesday, March 4
Class 2-A
No. 2 West Hancock 57, No. 7 Logan-Magnolia 31
No. 3 North Linn 49, No. 6 Western Christian 44
Class 1-A
No. 1 Newell Fonda 77, No. 8 St. Albert 47
No. 5 Saint Ansgar 51, No. 4 Montezuma 46
No. 2 Marquette Catholic 60, vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic 53
No. 3 Algona Garrigan 55, No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Thursday, March 5
Class 4-A semifinals
No. 1 North Scott (24-0) vs. No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (22-2), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Glenwood (25-0) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (20-5), 6:45 p.m.
Class 5-A semifinals
No. 2 Iowa City High (23-1) vs. No. 3 Johnston (22-2), 10 a.m.
No. 1 Waukee (22-2) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (20-4), 11:45 a.m.
Class 3-A Semifinals
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Polk (20-5), 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Clear Lake (23-2) vs. No. 3 Sioux City Heelan (20-4), 3:15 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Class 2-A semifinals
No. 1 Cascade (26-0) vs. No. 4 Osage (23-2), 10 a.m.
No. 2 West Hancock (25-1) vs. No. 3 North Linn (23-2), 11:45 a.m.
Class 1-A
No. 1 Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar
No. 2 Marquette Catholic (24-1) vs. No. 3 Algona Garrigan (24-1)
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3
3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4
4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2
5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8
7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6
8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13
9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9
10. Louisville 24-6 948 11
11. Creighton 22-7 843 10
12. Duke 23-6 809 7
13. Oregon 22-7 802 14
14. Villanova 22-7 779 12
15. BYU 24-7 756 17
16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24
17. Auburn 24-5 575 15
18. Iowa 20-9 492 18
19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23
20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16
21. Houston 22-7 265 25
22. Virginia 21-7 219 -
23. Illinois 20-9 208 -
24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 -
25. Michigan 18-11 94 19
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4
3. Dayton 27-2 741 3
4. Baylor 25-3 694 2
5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9
7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13
8. Florida State 24-5 555 6
9. Maryland 23-6 516 8
10. Louisville 24-6 494 10
11. Duke 23-6 419 7
12. Villanova 22-7 392 12
13. Oregon 22-7 387 16
14. Creighton 22-7 385 11
15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18
(tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15
17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24
18. Iowa 20-9 301 17
19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23
20. Penn State 21-8 232 14
21. Houston 22-7 141 NR
22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR
(tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR
24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR
25. Butler 20-9 60 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31; UCLA (19-11) 30; West Virginia (19-10) 27; Colorado (21-9) 26; Northern Iowa (25-5) 19; East Tennessee State (27-4) 16; Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15; Texas Tech (18-11) 14; Arizona (19-10) 14; Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13; Marquette (18-10) 13; LSU (20-9) 4; Texas (18-11) 3; Providence (17-12) 3; Yale (22-6) 2; Southern California (21-9) 2; Wichita State (22-7) 1; Stanford (20-9) 1.
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66
No. 4 Dayton 84, Rhode Island 57
No. 7 Florida State 73, Notre Dame 71
No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77
No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76
Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75
No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44
No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
Big 12
Oklahoma State 69, Kansas State 63
Big East
Butler 77, St. John’s 55
Providence 80, Xavier 74
Big Ten
Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 5 San Diego State vs. Loyola Marymount, 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 10 p.m.
No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 23 Illinois, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Houston at UConn, 6 p.m.
No. 25 Michigan vs. Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Kansas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Dayton vs. George Washington, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Baylor at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
No. 6 Kentucky at Florida, 12 p.m.
No. 7 Florida State vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
No. 8 Seton Hall at No. 11 Creighton, 1:30 p.m.
No. 10 Louisville at No. 22 Virginia, 3 p.m.
No. 12 Duke vs North Carolina, 5 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford, 10 p.m.
No. 14 Villanova at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Auburn at Tennesse, 11 a.m.
No. 20 Penn State at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
No. 24 Wisconsin at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 9 Maryland at No. 25 Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 19. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
No. 21 Houston vs. Memphis, 11 a.m.
Women
AP Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3
4. Louisville 27-3 641 5
5. UConn 25-3 618 6
6. Maryland 25-4 615 7
7. Stanford 25-5 550 4
8. UCLA 25-4 541 9
9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10
10. NC State 25-4 459 8
11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14
12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11
13. Arizona 23-6 372 13
14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17
15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12
16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15
17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20
18. DePaul 25-5 247 16
19. Iowa 23-6 232 18
20. Indiana 23-7 211 22
21. Princeton 24-1 153 23
22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19
23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21
24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24
25. Arkansas 22-7 44 -
Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
Big Ten Tournament
Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55
Minnesota 85, Penn State 65
Big 12
TCU 96, Oklahoma 71
West Virginia 71, Texas Tech 69
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor Carolina vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 10:30 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State vs. Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
No. 24 Arizona State vs. California, 1:30 p.m.
No. 25 Arkansas vs. Aubun/Vanderbilt at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 1:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina in SEC quarterfinals, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 11 a.m.
No. 3 Oregon in Pac-12 quarterfinals, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, TBA
No. 4 Louisville in ACC quarterfinals, at Greenboro (N.C.)Coliseum, TBA
No. 6 Maryland in Big 10 quarterfinals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, TBA
No. 7 Stanford in Pac-12 quarterfinals, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, TBA
No. 8 UCLA in Pac-12 quarterfinals, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, TBA
No. 9 Mississippi State, in SEC quarterfinals, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 5 p.m.
No. 10 NC State in ACC quarterfinals, at Greenboro (N.C.)Coliseum, TBA
No. 11 Northwestern in Big 10 quarterfinals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, TBA
No. 12 Baylor in Big 12 quarterfinals, at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, TBA
No. 13 Arizona in Pac-12 quarterfinals, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, TBA
No. 15 Texas A&M, in SEC quarterfinals, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 1:30 p.m.
No. 16 Kentucky, in SEC quarterfinals, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 7:30 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa, in Big 10 quarterfinals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, TBA
No. 20 Inidiana, in Big 10 quarterfinals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, TBA
No. 21 Princeton at Columbia, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Florida State in ACC quarterfinals, at Greenboro (N.C.)Coliseum, TBA
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 5 UConn, in ACC quarterfinals, at Greenboro (N.C.)Coliseum, TBA
No. 17 South Dakota vs. Omaha, 12 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2
Calgary 3, Columbus 2
Anaheim at Colorado, late
Arizona at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 112, Cleveland 106
Milwaukee 119, Indiana 100
Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 107
Memphis 118, Brooklyn 79
Miami 116, Orlando 113
Utah 112, New York 104
Minnesota 115, Chicago 108
New Orleans at Dallas, late
Washington at Portland, late
Thursday’s Games
Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, and RHP
Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.
