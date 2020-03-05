Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, March 6

Softball

North Iowa Area at IWCC 2 and 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

District K championship

Moberly Area at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

NJCAA National Championship, 9 a.m.

Saturday, March 7

Baseball

Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 2, and 4 p.m.

Softball

Northeast at IWCC, 12 and 2 p.m.

Wrestling

NJCAA National Championship, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 8

Baseball

Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 12 and 2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

State Basketball Tournament

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Monday, March 9

Class 1-A

No. 4 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.

No. 1 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. No. 8 Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.

No. 2 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 6 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.

Class 2-A

No. 3 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 6 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Treynor (24-1) vs. No. 7 Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. No. 8 Woodward-Granger (22-2)

Tuesday, March 10

Class 2-A

No. 4 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 5 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.

Class 4-A

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. No. 8 Davenport North (16-8), 8:15 p.m.

No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 5 North Scott (22-1), 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. No. 7 WDM Dowling (16-7), 12:15 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (18-5), 10:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

State Basketball pairings

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Wednesday, March 4

Class 2-A

No. 2 West Hancock 57, No. 7 Logan-Magnolia 31

No. 3 North Linn 49, No. 6 Western Christian 44

Class 1-A

No. 1 Newell Fonda 77, No. 8 St. Albert 47

No. 5 Saint Ansgar 51, No. 4 Montezuma 46

No. 2 Marquette Catholic 60, vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic 53

No. 3 Algona Garrigan 55, No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Thursday, March 5

Class 4-A semifinals

No. 1 North Scott (24-0) vs. No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (22-2), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Glenwood (25-0) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (20-5), 6:45 p.m.

Class 5-A semifinals

No. 2 Iowa City High (23-1) vs. No. 3 Johnston (22-2), 10 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (22-2) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (20-4), 11:45 a.m.

Class 3-A Semifinals

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Polk (20-5), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (23-2) vs. No. 3 Sioux City Heelan (20-4), 3:15 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Class 2-A semifinals

No. 1 Cascade (26-0) vs. No. 4 Osage (23-2), 10 a.m.

No. 2 West Hancock (25-1) vs. No. 3 North Linn (23-2), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1-A

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar

No. 2 Marquette Catholic (24-1) vs. No. 3 Algona Garrigan (24-1)

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3

3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4

4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2

5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5

6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8

7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6

8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13

9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9

10. Louisville 24-6 948 11

11. Creighton 22-7 843 10

12. Duke 23-6 809 7

13. Oregon 22-7 802 14

14. Villanova 22-7 779 12

15. BYU 24-7 756 17

16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24

17. Auburn 24-5 575 15

18. Iowa 20-9 492 18

19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23

20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16

21. Houston 22-7 265 25

22. Virginia 21-7 219 -

23. Illinois 20-9 208 -

24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 -

25. Michigan 18-11 94 19

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4

3. Dayton 27-2 741 3

4. Baylor 25-3 694 2

5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5

6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9

7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13

8. Florida State 24-5 555 6

9. Maryland 23-6 516 8

10. Louisville 24-6 494 10

11. Duke 23-6 419 7

12. Villanova 22-7 392 12

13. Oregon 22-7 387 16

14. Creighton 22-7 385 11

15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18

(tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15

17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24

18. Iowa 20-9 301 17

19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23

20. Penn State 21-8 232 14

21. Houston 22-7 141 NR

22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR

(tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR

24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR

25. Butler 20-9 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31; UCLA (19-11) 30; West Virginia (19-10) 27; Colorado (21-9) 26; Northern Iowa (25-5) 19; East Tennessee State (27-4) 16; Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15; Texas Tech (18-11) 14; Arizona (19-10) 14; Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13; Marquette (18-10) 13; LSU (20-9) 4; Texas (18-11) 3; Providence (17-12) 3; Yale (22-6) 2; Southern California (21-9) 2; Wichita State (22-7) 1; Stanford (20-9) 1.

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66

No. 4 Dayton 84, Rhode Island 57

No. 7 Florida State 73, Notre Dame 71

No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77

No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76

Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75

No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44

No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48

Big 12

Oklahoma State 69, Kansas State 63

Big East

Butler 77, St. John’s 55

Providence 80, Xavier 74

Big Ten

Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 5 San Diego State vs. Loyola Marymount, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 10 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 23 Illinois, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Houston at UConn, 6 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan vs. Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Kansas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Dayton vs. George Washington, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Baylor at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

No. 6 Kentucky at Florida, 12 p.m.

No. 7 Florida State vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Seton Hall at No. 11 Creighton, 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 Louisville at No. 22 Virginia, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Duke vs North Carolina, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford, 10 p.m.

No. 14 Villanova at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Auburn at Tennesse, 11 a.m.

No. 20 Penn State at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Wisconsin at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 9 Maryland at No. 25 Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 19. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 Houston vs. Memphis, 11 a.m.

Women

AP Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3

4. Louisville 27-3 641 5

5. UConn 25-3 618 6

6. Maryland 25-4 615 7

7. Stanford 25-5 550 4

8. UCLA 25-4 541 9

9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10

10. NC State 25-4 459 8

11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14

12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11

13. Arizona 23-6 372 13

14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17

15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12

16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15

17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20

18. DePaul 25-5 247 16

19. Iowa 23-6 232 18

20. Indiana 23-7 211 22

21. Princeton 24-1 153 23

22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19

23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21

24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24

25. Arkansas 22-7 44 -

Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

Big Ten Tournament

Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55

Minnesota 85, Penn State 65

Big 12

TCU 96, Oklahoma 71

West Virginia 71, Texas Tech 69

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor Carolina vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State vs. Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Arizona State vs. California, 1:30 p.m.

No. 25 Arkansas vs. Aubun/Vanderbilt at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina in SEC quarterfinals, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 11 a.m.

No. 3 Oregon in Pac-12 quarterfinals, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, TBA

No. 4 Louisville in ACC quarterfinals, at Greenboro (N.C.)Coliseum, TBA

No. 6 Maryland in Big 10 quarterfinals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, TBA

No. 7 Stanford in Pac-12 quarterfinals, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, TBA

No. 8 UCLA in Pac-12 quarterfinals, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, TBA

No. 9 Mississippi State, in SEC quarterfinals, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 5 p.m.

No. 10 NC State in ACC quarterfinals, at Greenboro (N.C.)Coliseum, TBA

No. 11 Northwestern in Big 10 quarterfinals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, TBA

No. 12 Baylor in Big 12 quarterfinals, at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, TBA

No. 13 Arizona in Pac-12 quarterfinals, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, TBA

No. 15 Texas A&M, in SEC quarterfinals, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Kentucky, in SEC quarterfinals, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa, in Big 10 quarterfinals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, TBA

No. 20 Inidiana, in Big 10 quarterfinals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, TBA

No. 21 Princeton at Columbia, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Florida State in ACC quarterfinals, at Greenboro (N.C.)Coliseum, TBA

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 5 UConn, in ACC quarterfinals, at Greenboro (N.C.)Coliseum, TBA

No. 17 South Dakota vs. Omaha, 12 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

Calgary 3, Columbus 2

Anaheim at Colorado, late

Arizona at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 112, Cleveland 106

Milwaukee 119, Indiana 100

Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 107

Memphis 118, Brooklyn 79

Miami 116, Orlando 113

Utah 112, New York 104

Minnesota 115, Chicago 108

New Orleans at Dallas, late

Washington at Portland, late

Thursday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, and RHP

Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.