Iowa Western
Friday, March 6
Softball
North Iowa Area at IWCC 2 and 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
District K championship
Moberly Area at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
NJCAA National Championship, 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 7
Baseball
Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 2, and 4 p.m.
Softball
Northeast at IWCC, 12 and 2 p.m.
Wrestling
NJCAA National Championship, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 8
Baseball
Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 12 and 2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, March 3
Class 4-A Substate 8 finals
at Iowa Western
West Des Moines Dowling vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
State Basketball Tournament
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 9
Class 1-A
No. 4 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.
No. 1 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. No. 8 Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.
No. 2 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 6 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.
Class 2-A
No. 3 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 6 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Treynor (24-1) vs. No. 7 Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. No. 8 Woodward-Granger (22-2)
Tuesday, March 10
Class 2-A
No. 4 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 5 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
State Basketball pairings
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 2
Class 5-A
No. 2 Iowa City High 59, vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 40
No. 3 Johnston 75, vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk 71
No. 1 Waukee 76, No. 8 Sioux City East 38
No. 5 Waterloo West 51, No. 4 Cedar Falls 49
Class 3-A
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 56, No. 8 Jesup 43
No. 5 North Polk 68, No. 4 Red Oak 40
No. 2 Clear Lake 60, No. 7 Davenport Assumption 46
Tuesday, March 3
Class 3-A
Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.
Class 4-A
No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.
No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.
Class 2-A
No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. No. 8 Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.
No. 4 Osage (22-2) vs. No. 5 West Branch, 21-3), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Class 2-A
No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.
No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 6 Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.
Class 1-A
No. 1 Newell Fonda (24-0) vs. No. 8 St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.
No. 2 Marquette Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Class 5-A semifinals
No. 2 Iowa City High (23-1) vs. No. 3 Johnston (22-2), 10 a.m.
No. 1 Waukee (22-2) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (20-4), 11:45 a.m.
Class 3-A Semifinals
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Polk (20-5), 1:30 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3
3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4
4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2
5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8
7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6
8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13
9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9
10. Louisville 24-6 948 11
11. Creighton 22-7 843 10
12. Duke 23-6 809 7
13. Oregon 22-7 802 14
14. Villanova 22-7 779 12
15. BYU 24-7 756 17
16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24
17. Auburn 24-5 575 15
18. Iowa 20-9 492 18
19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23
20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16
21. Houston 22-7 265 25
22. Virginia 21-7 219 -
23. Illinois 20-9 208 -
24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 -
25. Michigan 18-11 94 19
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4
3. Dayton 27-2 741 3
4. Baylor 25-3 694 2
5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9
7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13
8. Florida State 24-5 555 6
9. Maryland 23-6 516 8
10. Louisville 24-6 494 10
11. Duke 23-6 419 7
12. Villanova 22-7 392 12
13. Oregon 22-7 387 16
14. Creighton 22-7 385 11
15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18
(tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15
17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24
18. Iowa 20-9 301 17
19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23
20. Penn State 21-8 232 14
21. Houston 22-7 141 NR
22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR
(tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR
24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR
25. Butler 20-9 60 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31; UCLA (19-11) 30; West Virginia (19-10) 27; Colorado (21-9) 26; Northern Iowa (25-5) 19; East Tennessee State (27-4) 16; Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15; Texas Tech (18-11) 14; Arizona (19-10) 14; Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13; Marquette (18-10) 13; LSU (20-9) 4; Texas (18-11) 3; Providence (17-12) 3; Yale (22-6) 2; Southern California (21-9) 2; Wichita State (22-7) 1; Stanford (20-9) 1.
Monday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 4 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, late
No. 12 Duke 88, NC State 69
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 6 Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan St. vs. No. 20 Penn St., 6 p.m.
No. 18 Iowa vs. Purdue, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Kansas vs. TCU, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Dayton at Rhode Island, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Florida State at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 14 Villanova, 7:30 p.m
No. 11 Creighton vs. Georgetown, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Auburn vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 5 San Diego State vs. Loyola Marymount, 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 10 p.m.
No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 23 Illinois, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Houston at UConn, 6 p.m.
No. 25 Michigan vs. Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
Women
AP Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3
4. Louisville 27-3 641 5
5. UConn 25-3 618 6
6. Maryland 25-4 615 7
7. Stanford 25-5 550 4
8. UCLA 25-4 541 9
9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10
10. NC State 25-4 459 8
11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14
12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11
13. Arizona 23-6 372 13
14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17
15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12
16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15
17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20
18. DePaul 25-5 247 16
19. Iowa 23-6 232 18
20. Indiana 23-7 211 22
21. Princeton 24-1 153 23
22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19
23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21
24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24
25. Arkansas 22-7 44 -
Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
Monday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 5 UConn 80, South Florida 39
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor Carolina vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 10:30 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State vs. Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
No. 24 Arizona State vs. California, 1:30 p.m.
No. 25 Arkansas vs. Aubun/Vanderbilt at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 1:30 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Colorado 2, Detroit 1
Edmonton 8, Nashville 3
Tuesday’s Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
New York 125, Houston 123
Portland 130, Orlando 107
Utah 126, Cleveland 113
Memphis 127, Atlanta 88
Miami 105, Milwaukee 89
Chicago 109, Dallas 107
Indiana 116, San Antonio 111
Tuesday’s Games
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson, Darren McCaaughan, Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee; INFs Jordan Cowan and Connor Hoover; OFs Eric Filia and Luis Liberato to the minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick; LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck; C Miguel Amaya and C Victor Caratini; INFs Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short; OF Ian Happ to one year contracts.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed O Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.
Hockey
AHL
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Aquired F Terry Broadhurst and F Cedric Lacroix from Charlotte Checkers in exchange for F Ryan Bourque.
ECHL
Commisioners Office — Suspended D Spencer Dorowicz for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in game against Wichita.
MLS
DC UNITED — Aquire M Federico Higuain as a free agent.
