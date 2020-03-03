Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, March 6

Softball

North Iowa Area at IWCC 2 and 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

District K championship

Moberly Area at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

NJCAA National Championship, 9 a.m.

Saturday, March 7

Baseball

Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 2, and 4 p.m.

Softball

Northeast at IWCC, 12 and 2 p.m.

Wrestling

NJCAA National Championship, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 8

Baseball

Iowa Lakes at IWCC, 12 and 2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, March 3

Class 4-A Substate 8 finals

at Iowa Western

West Des Moines Dowling vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

State Basketball Tournament

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Monday, March 9

Class 1-A

No. 4 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.

No. 1 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. No. 8 Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.

No. 2 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 6 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.

Class 2-A

No. 3 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 6 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Treynor (24-1) vs. No. 7 Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. No. 8 Woodward-Granger (22-2)

Tuesday, March 10

Class 2-A

No. 4 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 5 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

State Basketball pairings

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Monday, March 2

Class 5-A

No. 2 Iowa City High 59, vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 40

No. 3 Johnston 75, vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk 71

No. 1 Waukee 76, No. 8 Sioux City East 38

No. 5 Waterloo West 51, No. 4 Cedar Falls 49

Class 3-A

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 56, No. 8 Jesup 43

No. 5 North Polk 68, No. 4 Red Oak 40

No. 2 Clear Lake 60, No. 7 Davenport Assumption 46

Tuesday, March 3

Class 3-A

Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.

Class 4-A

No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2-A

No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. No. 8 Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.

No. 4 Osage (22-2) vs. No. 5 West Branch, 21-3), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Class 2-A

No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.

No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 6 Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1-A

No. 1 Newell Fonda (24-0) vs. No. 8 St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Marquette Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Class 5-A semifinals

No. 2 Iowa City High (23-1) vs. No. 3 Johnston (22-2), 10 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (22-2) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (20-4), 11:45 a.m.

Class 3-A Semifinals

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Polk (20-5), 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3

3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4

4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2

5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5

6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8

7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6

8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13

9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9

10. Louisville 24-6 948 11

11. Creighton 22-7 843 10

12. Duke 23-6 809 7

13. Oregon 22-7 802 14

14. Villanova 22-7 779 12

15. BYU 24-7 756 17

16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24

17. Auburn 24-5 575 15

18. Iowa 20-9 492 18

19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23

20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16

21. Houston 22-7 265 25

22. Virginia 21-7 219 -

23. Illinois 20-9 208 -

24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 -

25. Michigan 18-11 94 19

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4

3. Dayton 27-2 741 3

4. Baylor 25-3 694 2

5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5

6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9

7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13

8. Florida State 24-5 555 6

9. Maryland 23-6 516 8

10. Louisville 24-6 494 10

11. Duke 23-6 419 7

12. Villanova 22-7 392 12

13. Oregon 22-7 387 16

14. Creighton 22-7 385 11

15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18

(tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15

17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24

18. Iowa 20-9 301 17

19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23

20. Penn State 21-8 232 14

21. Houston 22-7 141 NR

22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR

(tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR

24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR

25. Butler 20-9 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31; UCLA (19-11) 30; West Virginia (19-10) 27; Colorado (21-9) 26; Northern Iowa (25-5) 19; East Tennessee State (27-4) 16; Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15; Texas Tech (18-11) 14; Arizona (19-10) 14; Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13; Marquette (18-10) 13; LSU (20-9) 4; Texas (18-11) 3; Providence (17-12) 3; Yale (22-6) 2; Southern California (21-9) 2; Wichita State (22-7) 1; Stanford (20-9) 1.

Monday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 4 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, late

No. 12 Duke 88, NC State 69

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 6 Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan St. vs. No. 20 Penn St., 6 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa vs. Purdue, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Kansas vs. TCU, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Dayton at Rhode Island, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Florida State at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 14 Villanova, 7:30 p.m

No. 11 Creighton vs. Georgetown, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Auburn vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 5 San Diego State vs. Loyola Marymount, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 10 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 23 Illinois, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Houston at UConn, 6 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan vs. Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.

Women

AP Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3

4. Louisville 27-3 641 5

5. UConn 25-3 618 6

6. Maryland 25-4 615 7

7. Stanford 25-5 550 4

8. UCLA 25-4 541 9

9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10

10. NC State 25-4 459 8

11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14

12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11

13. Arizona 23-6 372 13

14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17

15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12

16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15

17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20

18. DePaul 25-5 247 16

19. Iowa 23-6 232 18

20. Indiana 23-7 211 22

21. Princeton 24-1 153 23

22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19

23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21

24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24

25. Arkansas 22-7 44 -

Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

Monday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 5 UConn 80, South Florida 39

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor Carolina vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State vs. Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Arizona State vs. California, 1:30 p.m.

No. 25 Arkansas vs. Aubun/Vanderbilt at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Colorado 2, Detroit 1

Edmonton 8, Nashville 3

Tuesday’s Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

New York 125, Houston 123

Portland 130, Orlando 107

Utah 126, Cleveland 113

Memphis 127, Atlanta 88

Miami 105, Milwaukee 89

Chicago 109, Dallas 107

Indiana 116, San Antonio 111

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson, Darren McCaaughan, Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee; INFs Jordan Cowan and Connor Hoover; OFs Eric Filia and Luis Liberato to the minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick; LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck; C Miguel Amaya and C Victor Caratini; INFs Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short; OF Ian Happ to one year contracts.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed O Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.

Hockey

AHL

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Aquired F Terry Broadhurst and F Cedric Lacroix from Charlotte Checkers in exchange for F Ryan Bourque.

ECHL

Commisioners Office — Suspended D Spencer Dorowicz for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in game against Wichita.

MLS

DC UNITED — Aquire M Federico Higuain as a free agent.

