ATLANTIC – Defensive miscues hurt St. Albert Monday in a Hawkeye Ten Conference clash against Atlantic.
The Saintes committed five errors in a 9-1 loss, and they struggled at the plate against Atlantic pitcher Olivia Engler, who threw a one-hitter.
“It was a rough all-around game for us,” St. Albert coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We had errors that we don’t typically have. We struggled to put the ball in play, and Atlantic hit the ball very well.”
The Saintes will be back in action tonight when they play host to Denison-Schleswig.
St. Albert (2-3) 000 001 0 – 1 1 5
Atlantic (5-1) 104 400 x – 9 12 2
W: Olivia Engler. L: Alexis Narmi.
