Under ordinary circumstances, soccer season would be well underway.
And if that were the case, plenty of intrigue would follow on the Council Bluffs boys soccer scene.
As it stands, a tentative start date of May 1 has been set by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The hope is that by that time, the spread of COVID-19 will be contained. An update regarding the status of spring sports is expected soon.
But with games for now slated to begin May 8, let’s take a look at what each Council Bluffs boys team will bring to the pitch.
Abraham Lincoln
Coach: Jamison Parkhill
2019 record: 13-6
The Lynx started slowly, but ended the 2019 regular season playing their best soccer. A.L. dropped four of five matches to start the season, but ended as winners of 11 of their last 12.
Parkhill lost top scorer Hunter Hendrix (18 goals) to graduation, but a majority of his team’s experience returns, especially on the back line.
“It reminds me of two years ago with that senior group we had,” Parkhill said. “That was a very experienced back line. The juniors who were then freshmen, they got to see that, and that’s where we’re at now. I think we’re going to be better offensively than we were that year. We could shut it down defensively and grind games out or we could take it to teams.”
The Lynx’s midfield features returners in senior Carlos Morales and junior Kiernan Day. Morales is A.L.’s top returning scorer after netting seven goals a year ago.
The Lynx feature plenty of returning experience in seniors Hampus Jacobsson, Miguel Rodriguez, Jared Kaufman, Jaime Gutierrez and juniors Spencer Hewitt, Brandon Toledo, Matthew Alex Stogdill and Noah Nielsen.
Parkhill thinks this squad, which is coming off a Missouri River Conference title, has the talent for a postseason run. He has ambitions of making it to the substate finals, and perhaps beyond. He has a wager in place with a few members of the team to shave his head if A.L. advances to the state tourney.
“We’re not together now, but come May 1, if it happens, we need to be ready because my full intent, if we come back, our goal is to defend our Missouri River Conference championship, and I would love to get to the substate final,” Parkhill said. “Our goal is to take that next step.”
Lewis Central
Coach: James Driver
2019 record: 20-3
Every team fortunate enough to win a state championship knows that defending the title can be even more difficult than winning it.
But few teams return the firepower that Lewis Central was expecting to have in 2020. Driver lost only two starters from last year’s team that finished the season with 13 straight wins on its way to claiming the Class 2-A crown.
“I liked our chances,” Driver said. “We had a solid group coming in. I felt like winning any title is always tough, and I just felt like we had the talent to do it again this year, but it would just boil down to mentality and how hard we worked toward that goal.”
While L.C. will be impacted by the loss of goalkeeper Cole Jensen, the reigning Nonpareil City Player of the Year who is now at Xavier University, plenty of returning offensive talent could offset that loss.
Seniors Luis Espino and Paul Devine, who finished first and second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 26 and 18 goals, respectively, are back. The midfield will feature seniors Connor Lancial, Adam Mortensen and sophomore Will Devine.
The back line will have seniors Connor Williams and Cole Drummond and sophomore Easton Adams. Junior Kyle Gappa and senior Mason Vanderwoude are vying for the open goalkeeping job.
Last year, L.C.’s run to a title began in early May. The Titans dropped a May 4 contest to Bondurant-Farrar and didn’t lose again.
Driver feels this team can enjoy similar success.
“We all bought in and trusted each other,” Driver said. “We really started playing as a team. I think one of our best games of the season outside of the state tournament was when we went to the Bondurant tournament. We played two teams that were ranked high in 2-A, and we were missing some guys to school activities, but I felt like we just gelled together as a team. That’s when it started clicking. We played selfless, and I felt like that, in addition to buying in to what we’re working hard for, that’s what pushed us to the top.”
St. Albert
Coach: Tom Lorkovic
2019 record: 2-16
St. Albert found out firsthand last season how important the power of experience can be.
Not one senior was on the 2019 roster, forcing underclassmen to endure a baptism by fire in trying to get used to the rigors of varsity soccer.
But a year later that should provide a payoff for the Falcons. They’re more mature, and they’re healthy and ready for the challenges this spring.
“Our starting 11 would have been a good mix of experience,” Lorkovic said. “Most of the guys would have been playing for two years with that core group of five or six kids with the seniors and juniors that have played since they’ve been freshmen.
“With these kids that we’ll hopefully still have this year, I think we’ll be a lot more competitive than we were last year. Last year was the worst year in my 20-year coaching career. I had some health issues, and we lost one of our assistant coaches. We kind of had a new crew in there, and we didn’t know exactly how that would go. We were so close. We could have won another five or six games, but that’s the way it is. It’s why you play the game.”
Senior Jack Eickholt is expected to be a leader for the Falcons in the middle. He missed much of last season to injury and should provide guidance on the field.
Seniors Alex Reyes and Nick Lee are back on defense, as are juniors Gavin McIntosh, Luke Hubbard and Sam Wilber.
Senior Aiden Antisdel will provide speed on the outside, and junior Eric Matthai and sophomore Gavin Tarbox will also provide talent and depth.
Sophomore Chase Morton will be back in goal after holding down the position as a freshman.
Lorkovic is happy with the possibilities for this year’s group.
“If you’ve got the best players, you’re going to win,” Lorkovic said. “And we just didn’t have the horses last year. This year, I think we would have been a lot more competitive.”
Thomas Jefferson
Coach: Carlos Silva
2019 record: 6-13
If there is a 2020 soccer season, Thomas Jefferson will be under a new head coach with Silva taking over for Justin Menichetti, who resigned in August 2019 to spend more time with his family.
Silva was an assistant for Menichetti for two seasons and was a 2013 graduate of T.J. before playing soccer at Buena Vista.
The new coach is excited about the prospects of the new season with a fair amount of experience expected back in the lineup.
“Looking at it on paper, we only lost a couple kids that were key parts of our program last year,” Silva said. “And I think this year with such a big senior class that we have, that we have some big expectations for them as I’m sure they have for themselves. We’re shooting for the stars to get as winning of a season as possible because we’ve been trying to rebuild the last couple years. We definitely have a big base of talent coming in from last year.”
Silva is happy senior Logan Kurtz returns to help anchor the Yellow Jackets’ defense.
The midfield will feature seniors Alejandro Chavez, Max Muidinzod and Christian Moreno.
Senior Mateo Freeman, who led T.J. with 10 goals, returns at forward, along with senior Adrian Santacruz and junior Omar Escamilla Garcia.
Junior Angel Silva is expected to be the Jackets’ goalkeeper.
Carlos Silva said last year provided him with a glimpse of how much potential the Jackets had. He hopes that translates to more success in 2020.
“Looking back at last year’s season, there’s a lot of games you can look on paper and see some of them were close and some of them were pretty far,” he said. “It takes being there and watching the game to see how close or far away they were. I thought a lot of these guys did an excellent job of staying involved during the offseason, and I followed them as much as I could.
“There’s been some improvement with a lot of these guys, and not just with the seniors. There are a lot of freshmen coming in, and the sophomores and juniors have stayed involved and grown. There were definitely big expectations for everyone coming in this year.”
