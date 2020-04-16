Two new coaches will be leading Council Bluffs prep softball teams beginning this summer.
Ryan Koch will be the new coach at Abraham Lincoln, and Hannah Cole will take over at Lewis Central.
Koch, a Council Bluffs native and 1990 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, accepted his position last fall. He spent last season as an assistant coach for the Lynx, and before that, helped coach softball, basketball and football at Glenwood.
He is the brother of the first Nonpareil Softball Player of the Year Michelle Koch, who won the honor in 1988.
Koch takes over a program that finished 7-26 last season and has had difficulty getting on a winning track. The Lynx won a combined 30 games over the last four years but averaged 26 wins per season from the 2013 through 2015 seasons.
He hopes to get the Lynx back in contention for state tournament runs.
“I remember coaching against some of those A.L. teams while I was at Glenwood,” Koch said. “They were really good and fun to watch. We want to bring that A.L. tradition back. We want to get kids invested into that winning mentality.
“We just need to get a couple wins to get their confidence going, and I think these kids can play some ball. We want them believing in themselves and the program, and what we need to accomplish. It’s going to be a process, but I think we can bring that tradition back to A.L.”
He’s enthusiastic about leading A.L.’s program.
“I have a lot of confidence that we’re going to make a little noise and surprise some people,” Koch said.
Cole was hired at Lewis Central in March.
A Manchester native, Cole attended West Delaware High School, graduating in 2014. She played one year of softball at Kirkwood Community College before attending Iowa State University, where she played on the competitive club softball team.
Cole coached softball, volleyball and basketball while in college. She accepted a teaching position at Lewis Central last year and was an assistant to former softball coach Don Wittstruck.
Now, with Wittstruck’s recommendation, she’s leading the program.
“I just really love the atmosphere here,” Cole said. “It reminds me a lot of my alma mater high school. It’s kind of a small-town feel, but it’s not really a super small town. There are a lot of students and a lot of great things going on. They want to get to work.”
L.C. finished 9-28 last season with only three seniors on the roster.
“We did have a rough season last year,” Cole said. “We knew they were young, but they needed to step up and some girls got thrown on to varsity and were not expecting that, but I have loved their work ethic all the way from last year.
“Being a young team, we knew we would struggle against some bigger teams, and we lost some games we shouldn’t have. It was a growing year for us, and the girls after the season said they didn’t want to feel like that again.”
